Green Roof Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2024

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on "Global Green Roof Market describing about the Product / Business Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2023" provides primary data, studies, scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, application, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, challenges and forecast to 2024. Green Roof Market Major Players Included in the Report Optigreen, TAJIMA, Soprema, Tremco, Sempergreen, Onduline, ZinCo, KAJIMA, American Hydrotech, SIKA, Henry, Bioroof, Vegetal, VEDAG, Intrinsic, Rooflite, Bauder, Liveroof, Xero Flor, Green Roof Blocks, Vitaroofs, Green Roof Outfitters, Hannor, ZHEJIANG SOL, Kuangye Green Roof, etc..

Green Roof is a special green space plantings/landscape installed above a waterproofed substrate at any building level that is separated from the ground beneath it by a man-made structure. Other terms: Eco-roof, Living roof, etc. At present, in industrial developed countries, this industry is generally at a more advanced level, like USA, Japan and countries in EU, where the world’s largest enterprises are mainly headquartered. In China, consumption market has be very huge and rapid growing driven by downstream market. The demand of the downstream drives up the increase of Green Roof industry. In the coming years, it will keep the strong growing trend. Another driving element is the deeper recognition of “Green Environmental Protection” and the unceasing effort of many governments. China market is growing in the fastest speed. Although this market has shown a lot of opportunities, the research group still recommends that for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels not taking risk to enter this market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Green Roof market will register a 15.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 16400 million by 2024, from US$ 6810 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Green Roof business, shared in Chapter 3 This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Green Roof market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Green Roof value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Extensive Green Roof

Semi-intensive Green Roof

Intensive Green Roof

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Green Roof consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Green Roof market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Green Roof manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Green Roof with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Green Roof submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

