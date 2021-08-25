GRP Pipe Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

GRP Pipe Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “GRP Pipe – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

The global GRP Pipe market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on GRP Pipe volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GRP Pipe market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amaintit

Future Pipe Industries

HengRun Group

China National Building Material Company

National Oilwell Varco

Ershing

Sarplast

HOBAS

ZCL Composites Inc.

Fibrex

Enduro

Flowtite

Beetle Plastics

ECC Corrosion

Augusta Fiberglass

Hanwei Energy Services Corp.

FRP SYSTEMS

Composites USA

Plasticon Composites

Industrial Plastic Systems

AL-FLA Plastics

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3891450-global-grp-pipe-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial Type

Decorative Type

Segment by Application

Chemical Industry

Fuel Handling

Marine Offshore

Construction

Oil and Gas

Others

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3891450-global-grp-pipe-market-research-report-2019

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 GRP Pipe Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GRP Pipe

1.2 GRP Pipe Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global GRP Pipe Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Industrial Type

1.2.3 Decorative Type

1.3 GRP Pipe Segment by Application

1.3.1 GRP Pipe Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Fuel Handling

1.3.4 Marine Offshore

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Oil and Gas

1.3.7 Others

1.3 Global GRP Pipe Market by Region

1.3.1 Global GRP Pipe Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global GRP Pipe Market Size

1.4.1 Global GRP Pipe Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global GRP Pipe Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GRP Pipe Business

7.1 Amaintit

7.1.1 Amaintit GRP Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 GRP Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Amaintit GRP Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Future Pipe Industries

7.2.1 Future Pipe Industries GRP Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 GRP Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Future Pipe Industries GRP Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 HengRun Group

7.3.1 HengRun Group GRP Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 GRP Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 HengRun Group GRP Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 China National Building Material Company

7.4.1 China National Building Material Company GRP Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 GRP Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 China National Building Material Company GRP Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 National Oilwell Varco

7.5.1 National Oilwell Varco GRP Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 GRP Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 National Oilwell Varco GRP Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Ershing

7.6.1 Ershing GRP Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 GRP Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Ershing GRP Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sarplast

7.7.1 Sarplast GRP Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 GRP Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sarplast GRP Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 HOBAS

7.8.1 HOBAS GRP Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 GRP Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 HOBAS GRP Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 ZCL Composites Inc.

7.9.1 ZCL Composites Inc. GRP Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 GRP Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 ZCL Composites Inc. GRP Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Fibrex

7.10.1 Fibrex GRP Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 GRP Pipe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Fibrex GRP Pipe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Enduro

7.12 Flowtite

7.13 Beetle Plastics

7.14 ECC Corrosion

7.15 Augusta Fiberglass

7.16 Hanwei Energy Services Corp.

7.17 FRP SYSTEMS

7.18 Composites USA

7.19 Plasticon Composites

7.20 Industrial Plastic Systems

7.21 AL-FLA Plastics

Continued…..

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3891450

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)