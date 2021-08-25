High Brightness (HB) LED Market: 2019-2025 Key Industry Insights, Segments, Opportunities, and Forecasts

The study covers the global high brightness (HB) LED market revenue from 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 indicate the actual annual revenue and 2018 to 2025 represent the forecast revenue. The global high brightness (HB) LED market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as opportunities, drivers, restraints and value chain analysis. The global high brightness (HB) LED market 2018 gives a complete view including consumption, import and export for key regions and countries.

The global high brightness (HB) LED market value is anticipated to reach USD 29.44 billion in 2025 owing to growing number of LED applications in various sectors such as automobile, consumer electronics, manufacturing, advertising and others. Additionally, technological advancements in LED technology have led to a substantial decrease in the costs which, in turn will have a positive impact on the overall high brightness (HB) LED market.

High brightness (HB) LEDs are power & cost efficient, robust and have more lifespan than other lighting types. They save up to 50% to 70% of energy over traditional technologies and have almost negligible maintenance costs thus, driving the interests of many industries especially, heat sensitive applications such as food illumination and textile.

The global high brightness (HB) LED market is further bifurcated on the basis of its application into: automotive, general lighting, consumer electronics and signals & signage market segments. Among these, the general lighting segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Growing demand of HB-LED for general lighting purposes such as in the malls, households, and hospitals will propel the growth of general lighting segment within the high brightness (HB) LED market. However, in 2017, consumer electronics had the highest market share and is expected to dominate the high brightness (HB) LED market in the forecast period owing to its vast applications in smartphones, tablets, television and other consumer electronic devices.

Based on the geography, the high brightness (HB) LED market is divided into four regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and Latin America & Middle-East Africa. Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2017 and will continue to do so in the forecast period owing to the large LED production in the countries of China, Japan and South Korea coupled with large consumer base in the region. North America region is anticipated to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period due to growing awareness of energy conservation among the consumers and government initiatives with regard to the usage of LEDs. Europe region is also witnessing a boom in demand for LED owing to the government initiatives and increasing usage of ultra-modern lighting in various industries, hence, driving the global high brightness (HB) LED market.

American Bright Optoelectronics Corps, Cree, Inc., Philips Lumileds, Moritex Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Osram Opto Semiconductor, Epistar Corp, Nichia Corporation, Toyoda Gosei, Seoul semiconductor and others are the leading players present within the global high brightness (HB) LED market. Manufacturers have started targeting major industry players, brands as well as patents, for reinforcing overseas distribution channels.

Key segments of the global high brightness (HB) LED market

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Automotive

General Lighting

Consumer Electronics

Signals and Signage

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America & Middle-East Africa (LAMEA)

Some Points from TOC:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Market Outlook Global High Brightness (HB) LED Market Overview, by Application Global High Brightness (HB) LED Market Overview, by Region Company Profiles

What does the report include?

The study on the global high brightness (HB) LED market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and value chain analysis.

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of application and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

