HVDC Transmission Market Is Projected To Expand At A 6.5% CAGR During The Period 2018 To 2023 | MRFR

HVDC Transmission Market Research Report: Information by Technology (LCC, VSC) Application (Underground, Offshore, Asynchronous grid) Configuration (Monopolar, bipolar, back-to-back, multi terminal), Voltage rating (<350 kV, 350-640 kV, 640-800 kV, >800 kV)- Forecast till 2023

HVDC Transmission Market – Overview

In the last decade, the power industry witnessed tremendous changes due to increased energy generation mix from renewable sources and the trending technological advancements replacing the existing technology along the value chain. To overcome the huge transmission losses arising from high voltage alternate current transmission systems, transmission operators are shiftingto High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission systems. The market is also influenced with the rising competition and open economy in the power sector. Furthermore, the old transmission infrastructure involves higher operating expenses and low efficiency. This factor also drives the global HVDC transmission market on a large scale.

Request Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6027

Industry Highlights

HVDC transmission systems are expected to improve the grid connectivity with asynchronous grid that will draw power from various sources. The global power industry is planning to invest in renewable sources as renewable sector has high demands from all across the world. HVDC transmission systems will help the power grid to have access to power generated from offshore wind source. The HVDC Transmission process, by technology, is segmented as low commutated converters and high source converter. By deploying HVDC cables in the power transmission systems, the underground cable project for smart cities will be fulfilled.

Global power industry is expected to witness tremendous change given the technological advancements from traditional and conventional transmission and distribution system to efficient transmission lines. One of the prevailing reasons of higher losses from transmission lines is high voltage current getting converted to alternate current. To upgrade the technological aspects of transmission of power, High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission system can be used, as they are feasible over conventional High Voltage Alternate Current transmission system.

HVDC Transmission Market Segmental Analysis

The global HVDC transmission market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, configuration, and voltage rating and region.

By Technology Type

LCC

VSC

By Application Type

Underground

Asynchronous grid

Offshore

By Configuration

Monopolar

Bipolar

Multi-terminal

Back-to-back

By Voltage Rating

Less than 350 kV

350-640 kV

640-800 kV

More than 800 kV

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Rest of the World

Prominent Players

Siemens AG (Germany),

Hitachi (Japan),

ABB (Switzerland),

Schneider Electric (France),

Toshiba (Japan),

Alstom (France),

General Electric (U.S.),

DATC (U.S),

Mitsubishi (Japan),

NKT Holdings (Denmark),

Adani (India),

Nexans (France),

Prysmian Group (Italy),

C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering Co., Ltd (China)

Access Complete Research Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hvdc-transmission-market-6027

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

5 Global HVDC Transmission Market, By Technology Type

Continue…

About Market Research Future:

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]