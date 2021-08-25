India Beer Market Overview Product Category and Specification 2018-2023

India Beer Market Overview, 2018-2023″ provides deep analysis of the Indian beer market with size in terms of both value and volume of beer market and also provides market share of different segments.

The report formed by segregating data from various sources and various time frame. It consists of various historic data and based on current situation of market and key factors provides forecast based on best suitable method. Which could defiantly be helpful in identifying the market segments which are driving growth. The report consists profiles of leading companies and provide market share of their brands which would be helpful in examining market competition as well.

India Beer Market Overview, 2018- 2023

Despite a fall of market in last two years majorly because of government rules and policy changes the market is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of more than 6% in near future. Beer based on brand value and price is generally divided into standard and premium segment. The standard segment has a large market share over premium segment and expects lower growth rate compared to premium segment.

With higher purchasing power resulted due to the high economic development of India has resulted in changing preference of Indian consumers. The consumers are observed to be shifting from standard, local and regional brands towards premium brands.The consumption of foreign brand is also observed to be Increasing in Indian beer market. While the growth of craft beer has opened a new segment for many of the players as it is currently consisting of small players.

Key Leading Major Companies

Major companies that operate into Indian Beer market are United Breweries Limited, Carlsberg India Private Limited, Crown Beer India Private Limited, SABMiller India Limited, Mohan Meakin Limited, Molson Coor Cobra India Private Limited, B9 Beverages Private Limited, Devans Modern Breweries Limited, SOM Distilleries and Breweries Limited.

Considered for the Report:

Geography: India

Base Year: FY 2016-17

Estimated Year: FY 2017-18

Forecast Year: FY 2022-23

Objective of the study:

• To present an Indian Overview on Indian Beer industry.

• To analyse and forecast the India Beer market size, in terms of value.

• To analyse and forecast the India Beer market size, in terms of volume.

• To define, classify and forecast Beer market on the basis of segments like standard and premium beer.

• To strategically profile leading players, which are operating in the Beer industry of India

