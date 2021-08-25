India Brandy and Rum Market Outlook, 2023

India Brandy and Rum Market 2023 gives a comprehensive analysis on the brandy and rum industry of India. The brandy market achieved high growth in last five years while the rum market size by volume has observed a decline in last few years and is expected to further decline in future. Both brandy and rum are major players of Indian Alcoholic Beverages market.

The brandy ranks second while rum is fourth in terms of market size by value in Indian alcoholic beverages market of India. Rum and brandy both are preferred by the solders of Indian army.

India Brandy and Rum market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 9% in the forecasted period of FY 2017-18 to FY 2022-23. The growth will be result of increasing awareness of brandy in north and other regions as south India already dominates the Brandy market. While both brandy and rum are forecasted to witness high growth of premium brands and shifting of consumers from standard brands to premium brands. The major reason for so is the high economic development of India which has resulted in higher purchasing power of Indian consumer, changing preferences, increase in consumption of white rum whose brands are generally segmented in premium category, etc.

The growth of white rum is forecasted to boost the Indian rum market and let the market size by value grow despite decreasing consumption. White rum is mostly used in cocktails and the growing pub and bar culture would defiantly lead to higher consumption of cocktail and indeed boost the white rum sales. The growth of brandy market will be mostly due to increase of consumption of brandy in north and other states. Brandy in many regions is promoted as a medicine for cold and cough; it is also promoted as a winter drink to consume in extremely cold conditions as it keeps body warm.

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of brandy and rum products in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

