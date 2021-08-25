Intumescent Coatings Market – Industry Analysis by 2019-2025 | Adroit Market Research

A research report on the “Global Intumescent Coatings Market Size 2017 By Fire Type (Hydrocarbon and Cellulosic), by Application (Building & Construction, Oil & Gas and Automotive), and by Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025” has recently been published by Adroit Market Research.

The global intumescent coatings market size is estimated to reach USD 1.29 billion by 2025 on account of stringent government regulations for fire safety in buildings. Additionally, the rising need for clean, effective and flexible fire protection solutions have urged the need for innovative technologies, thereby, boosting the demand for intumescent coatings.

Intumescent coatings for cellulosic fire protection is projected to hold a share of more than 50% by 2025. The rise in the overall building & construction activity requiring extensive fire protection solutions has aggravated the demand for intumescent coatings. Thereby, robust construction activities, together with increased construction expenditure have triggered the demand for the heavy construction industry. Furthermore, ongoing industrialization, increasing urban population, expanding foreign investment funding, rising per-capita income levels are some of the other primary factors aggravating the growth of building & construction industry, thereby, leading to the growth of the global intumescent coatings market for cellulosic fire protection.

The global intumescent coatings market analysis covers an elaborative study of drivers, restraints and future opportunities. Additional tools such as Porter’s five forces and value chain are included to provide a better understanding of the market. The report also assesses the global intumescent coatings market trends 2018 along with historic and emerging trends in the developed as well as developing economies. The study covers the penetration of applications in all regions. Additionally, the report lays down the impact of government policies on the growth trajectory of the global intumescent coatings market size.

Oil & gas is projected to be estimated at USD 599.3 million by 2025 within the global intumescent coatings market. The growth of the global oil & gas industry will boost the demand for intumescent coatings in the coming years. The acceptance and use of intumescent coatings have increased dramatically in Europe since the 1970s as the major oil companies learned of their ability to protect structural steel from the extreme heat caused by hydrocarbon fires, including jet fires caused by leaking hydrocarbons.

Some of the major fire accidents have necessitated the use of intumescent coatings in the oil & gas industry. For instance, the Piper Alpha disaster in the North Sea in 1988, is by far the deadliest oil rig offshore accident in history, with 167 of the 226 people on-board losing their lives. Their superior protection and esthetic properties, together with the increasing adoption of international fire standards by the Middle East and Asia Pacific governments, accelerate the adoption of intumescent coatings across the globe.

The Middle East and Africa are likely to offer lucrative opportunities in the coming years assisted by the growth of construction and oil & gas industries which have resulted in the growth of steel structures, thereby, propelling the demand for intumescent coatings. The growing emphasis on certification and strict regulations are bringing a change to the regions’ fire safety market. These factors are projected to have a positive impact on the intumescent coatings market growth.

North America consumption of intumescent coatings is anticipated to cross 30 kilo tons by 2025. The increasing demand for fireproof residential and commercial structures are expected to drive the growth of intumescent coatings market in the region. Increasing shale gas exploration activities are driven by advanced technology development, including hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, are likely to further impact market growth during the forecast period.

The competitive landscape of the global intumescent coatings market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players. Some of the leading key players covered in the intumescent coatings market analysis include AkzoNobel N.V, Albi Protective Coatings, Jotun, Flame Control Coatings, LLC, 3M, trendsOMNOVA Solutions Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Sika AG, Isolatek International, and Nullifire among others.

