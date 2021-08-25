Lip Care Products Market 2019, by LOreal, Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, Unilever, Revlon, Kao Corporation, Bayer Corporation, Blistex Inc.

Lip care products are used to protect the lips from exposure to sun. The demand for lip care products has showcased an upliftment from female segment in past few years, nonetheless significant interest is also displayed by the male segment. A shift and change in taste & preferences of consumers from wax & petroleum based lip care products to those comprised with organic ingredients is expected to boost the demand for lip care products all globally.

Rise in health concern, increase in demand for multi-care, multi-functional, and organic lip care products, and higher awareness towards protection of lips from overexposure to sun are anticipated to propel the market growth from 2017-2023.

The global Lip Care Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Lip Care Products market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Lip Care Products in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Lip Care Products in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Lip Care Products market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Lip Care Products market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

LOreal

Avon Products

Beiersdorf AG

Unilever

Revlon

Kao Corporation

Bayer Corporation

Blistex Inc.

Market size by Product

Non-Medicated

Medicated & Therapeutic

Sun Protection

Market size by End User

Female

Male

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

