Metals and Mining Market Global Industry Guide 2013-2022

Global Metals & Mining industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.

Key Questions Answered –

– What was the size of the global metals & mining industry by value in 2017?

– What will be the size of the global metals & mining industry in 2022?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global metals & mining industry ?

– How has the industry performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up the global metals & mining industry ?

Scope:

– Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global metals & mining industry . Includes industry size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of industry growth trends and leading companies.

– The metals & mining industry consists of the aluminum, iron & steel, precious metals & minerals, coal and base metal markets.

– In the aluminum market, only production of primary aluminum is considered. Recycled aluminum is not included within this report. The market is valued at manufacturer’s selling price (MSP).

– The base metals market consists of lead, zinc, copper, nickel and tin. The market has been valued as total primary metal production at annual average prices.

– The coal market measures primary coal production, including anthracite, bitminous, and lignite. The market is valued at producers price.

– The iron & steel market consists of the production of crude steel, blast furnace (pig) iron and direct reduced iron. Market values have been calculated using annual average steel and iron prices.

– The precious metals & minerals market includes gold, silver, platinum, palladium, rhodium and industrial and gem-quality diamonds. The market is valued using total annual mining production volumes and annual average prices.

– Any currency conversions used in this report have been calculated using constant annual 2017 exchange rates.

– The global metals and mining industry had total revenues of $2,330.8bn in 2017, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -1.5% between 2013 and 2017.

– Production volumes declined with a CARC of -0.8% between 2013 and 2017, to reach a total of 9,442.4 million ton in 2017.

– The global industry contracted significantly in 2015 after cheap Chinese steel flooded the market due to overproduction.

Key Points From TOC:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market value

Market value forecast

Market volume

Market volume forecast

Category segmentation

Geography segmentation

Introduction

What is this report about?

Who is the target reader?

How to use this report

Definitions

Global Metals & Mining

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Metals & Mining in Asia-Pacific

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Metals & Mining in Europe

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Metals & Mining in France

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

……

