Multiplex Assays Market Report to Share Estimated Growth Rate from 2023

Market Highlights:

Multiplex Assays are used to detect multiple analytes in a single run of the assay. These are widely used in genomics to quantify mRNAs, DNAs, and proteins to assess the effect of DNA mutation on various biomolecules in the given sample. With multiplex assays, scientists can gain more information about a single protein or series of proteins within a single well or reaction of an experiment. This not only helps the scientists to conserve time and cost but also save on their sample quantity. Researchers are using multiplex assays to detect cellular regulatory events occurring in chronic diseases such as cancer. The multiplex assay market is dominated by North America due to increase in R&D activities and rising R&D expenditure in this region. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), the U.S. carries out nearly half of the world’s pharmaceutical Research and Development (R&D) and possesses the intellectual property rights on most of the newly developed medicines, thus driving the market growth in this region.

Segmentation

The global multiplex assays market is segmented on the basis of product and service, type, technology, application, and end-user. The multiplex assays market, by product and service, is sub-segmented into consumables, instruments, software and services, and others. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into protein multiplex assays, nucleic acid multiplex assays, cell-based multiplex assays, and others. Protein multiplex assays are further sub-segmented into planar protein assays, bead-based protein assays, and others. Nucleic acid multiplex assays are further sub-segmented into planar nucleic acid assays, bead-based nucleic acid assays, and others. The technology segment includes flow cytometry, fluorescence detection, luminescence, real-time multiplex PCR, and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into research and development and clinical diagnostics. The research and development segment includes drug discovery and development and biomarker discovery and validation. The clinical diagnostics segment includes infectious diseases, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, nervous system disorders, metabolism and endocrinology disorders, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and research institutes, reference laboratories, and others.

Key players

Some of the key players for the global multiplex assays market are Luminex, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Qiagen, Abcam, Becton Dickinson and Company, Merck, Agilent Technologies, Meso Scale Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories, Quanterix, Bio-Techne, Olink, Seegene, and others.

