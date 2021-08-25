Nanodiamonds Market Growth Analysis, Precise Analysis and Statistics for Upcoming Industry Projected by Henan Yuxing Sino-Crystal Micron Diamond, Diacel Corporation, Beijing Grish Hitech, Henan Union Abrasives Corp.

Global Nanodiamonds Market Size Status and Forecast 2025”, The report classifies the global Nanodiamonds in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

This report studies the global Nanodiamonds market, analyzes and researches the Nanodiamonds Speaker development status and forecast in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like Henan Yuxing Sino-Crystal Micron Diamond, Diacel Corporation, Beijing Grish Hitech, Henan Union Abrasives Corp, Adamas Technologies, NanoTech Lubricants, Carbodeon, Microdiamant, NanoDiamond Products Limited, Ray Techniques, SINTA.

The global nanodiamonds market size was 39.10 kilo tons in 2017. Lesser cost and large-scale production of nanodiamonds are leading to its enhanced demand among various industries such as coatings, electronics and biomedical. Rising application scope is projected to be the key drive the global market share.

Nanodiamonds (ND), also known as ultra-dispersed diamonds (UDD) or detonation diamonds (DND), were first discovered in 1963 in the Soviet Union. However, they are being commercially produced in large scales over the last few years.

Nanodiamonds are typically manufactured using high-pressure high temperature (HPHT), chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and detonation. Diamonds manufactured using the detonation method are used extensively due to their relatively lower costs of production. Also, excellent mechanical, optical and thermal properties, high surface areas and tunable characteristics make it widely suitable for large-scale commercial applications. Additionally, nanodiamonds are extensively utilized as reinforcement additives in metal coatings, which increases its mechanical and friction characteristics. Apart from this, adoption of specially prepared nanodiamonds for motor oils production has significantly reduced the wear and tear, fuel consumption, and undesirable emissions in an exhaust, increase of torque and power of the engines.

Nanodiamonds have witnessed a higher rate of adoption over the past few years on account of extensive research & development for its commercial use. Post its commercialization, several manufacturers of oilcompounds, finish polishing and electroplating had incorporated the use of nanodiamonds in their products to offer their consumers the next generation technology. Finish polishing application garnered a CAGR of 12.4% through the forecast period. Rising applications of nanodiamonds higher precision polishing compositions, such as polish of silicon wafers, glass and ceramics is a major factor behind the growth of this segment.

The global nanodiamonds market trends vary across regions. Over the past few years, Asia Pacific has emerged as the largest producer as well as consumer of nanodiamonds, capturing a market revenue of USD 41.5 million in 2017. Superior properties of nanodiamonds make it a substitute choice for a broad range of fillers, and abrasives, thus enhancing the global nanodiamonds market share.

Presence of manufacturing bases of lubricant oil companies such as Fuchs, Shell, Valvoline, and Gulf lubricants has resulted in providing an impetus to the growth of the global nanodiamonds market size and this trend is expected to grow over the forecast period. Also, increasing automobile production & sales is expected to subsequently augment the global nanodiamonds market share over the projected period.

Although widely used, several of these manufacturers had already started setting up their production units outside of North America, which resulted in the demand for nanodiamonds being redirected towards economical manufacturing zones of Asia Pacific and Central & South America. As China is the largest producer of nanodiamonds, several countries import the product from the country. Products are supplied to the consumer through two distribution channels, viz., direct supply agreements and third-party agreements. In cases where the product is to be traded, distribution often occurs via third-party agents including wholesalers and distributors.

