Office Chair Market: Global Industry Analysis, Demand, Segment, Manufactures, Regions, Types, Application, Growth, and Trend & Forecast to 2019-2025

Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global Office Chairs Market Size 2017, By Product (Cloth Office Chair, Leather Office Chair, PU Office Chair), By Application (Enterprise Procurement, Government Procurement, School Procurement, Individual Procurement) By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”.

The study offers extensive coverage of the global office chairs market value for a period ranging from 2012 to 2025, where 2012 to 2017 indicate the annual global consumption with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global office chair market trends influenced by drivers and restraints have been studied in the report. Ergonomic office chair market trends have been covered in the study.

The global office chairs market size was valued at USD 10.69 billion in 2017. The global office chair market is witnessing a monumental increase in demand from new and existing enterprises. The rising emphasis on creating office designs in a manner that complements the employees’ abilities and strengths in order to improve worker productivity and increase in employee experience satisfaction is the primary office market trends responsible for the rapid growth of the global office chairs market.

The global office chairs market size is projected to generate revenues of USD 20.19 billion by 2025 primarily due to the increasing demand for ergonomic furniture that is instrumental in keeping severe health problems of the users at bay. The increasing focus on comfort is further providing an impetus to manufacturers to accrue escalated revenue through innovative and office chair designs.

Majority of the jobs in recent time require people to be seated whilst working. This is majorly due to the rapid emergence of information technology and mechanization that has occurred within businesses and industry, in general. Uncomfortable seating can lead to people adopting awkward postures thereby being subject to discomforts such as back pain and upper limb disorders. This can prove to be a costly affair to employers by means of employee absenteeism, potential civil claims, and loss of production. Therefore, the requirement to ensure employee wellness is propelling the demand for comfortable office chairs with ergonomic designs.

The global office chairs market size was majorly dominated from enterprise procurements in 2017. The revenue generated in the global office chairs market was dominated by the large scale adoption in this sector, which constituted approximately 64.5% of the overall market. The rapid technology advancement and its adoption in the workplace has witnessed a radical transformation along with the manner in which employees interact with the available furniture. The emergence of innovative technology in office chair production has led to the integration of various factors such as the new moves and gestures while designing the technical furniture, the distribution within the room, and the chairs. The new developments in office chair designs which resolve functional issues arising out of new work habits have led to the rapid development of the ergonomic office chair market in enterprises.

The global office chairs market segmented on the basis of its application was majorly dominated by enterprise procurement due to the presence of numerous large, medium and small scale offices across the globe. Chairs with resounding ergonomic advantages, breathable mesh backing, and superior lumbar support, at the same time, providing numerous of customization options ranging from colors to contours is propelling the growth opportunities of the global ergonomics office chair market. Along with enterprises, the global office chair market size is expected to be influenced tremendously by the demand from school procurement during the forecast period. The emergence of smart classes and information technology in the school curriculum is the primary driver that is expected to accelerate the school procurement growing at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2018 & 2025.

On the basis of geography, North America held the largest market for global office chairs market in 2017. This rapid growth in the North American market is driven by the demand from the emerging short term office space trends in the US. Across the US, increased demand is being witnessed by independent professionals and owners of the small business for renting an office for short terms. This has resulted in the sprouting of a large number of small offices which has added to the office chair demand from the existing office across the country. The North America office chair market is expected to contribute to 36.4% of the global office chairs market share by 2025.

The competitive landscape of the global office chairs market is fragmented with a large number of players. The key players in the office chairs market include Steelcase Inc., Herman Miller, Inc., Haworth Inc., HNI Corporation, OKAMURA CORPORATION, Kimball Office, UE Furniture Co., Ltd., TOPSTAR GMBH, Bristol, UB Office Systems, PSI Seating Ltd. and Elite Office Furniture (UK) Ltd. among others.

Key segments of the global office chairs market

Product Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Cloth Office Chair

Leather Office Chair

PU Office Chair

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Enterprise Procurement

Government Procurement

School Procurement

Individual Procurement

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

US

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Rest of Middle East & Africa

