Olefins Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Saudi Industries Corporation(SABIC), DowDuPont, ExxonMobil Chemical, Royal Dutch Shell, China Petroleum & Chemical and Forecast to 2025
The Olefins are some of the most important building blocks or raw materials for several key chemical products and intermediates. Olefins are mainly produced by cracking of crude oil, naphtha or natural gas. Olefins are used to manufacture several key plastics, polymers and resins such as Polyethylene, Polypropylene. Examples of olefins include, ethylene, propylene and butadiene.
Companies have started using Roto Dynamic Reactor Technology due to its energy efficiency. This is an innovative olefin cracking technology invented in 2017 and improves the olefin production with lesser energy consumption. This hydrocarbon cracking method based technology, saves non-renewable resources and reduces impurity generation from ethylene cracking.
This report focuses on the global Olefins status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Olefins development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Saudi Industries Corporation(SABIC)
DowDuPont
ExxonMobil Chemical
Royal Dutch Shell
China Petroleum & Chemical
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ethylene
Propylene
Butadiene
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacture
Industriay
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
