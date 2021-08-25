ONLINE GAMBLING AND BETTING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global Online Gambling and Betting market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Online Gambling and Betting market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
NetEnt AB
GVC Holdings Plc
888 Holdings Plc
Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc
Fortuna Entertainment Group
Playtech Plc
William Hill Plc
Kindred Plc
Amaya Inc
Paddy Power Betfair Plc
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Poker
Casino
Social Gaming
Lottery
Bingo
Sports Betting
Fantasy Sports
Market segment by Application, Online Gambling and Betting can be split into
Entertainment
Commercial
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Online Gambling and Betting in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Gambling and Betting are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Online Gambling and Betting Manufacturers
Online Gambling and Betting Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Online Gambling and Betting Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Online Gambling and Betting market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Online Gambling and Betting Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Online Gambling and Betting
1.1 Online Gambling and Betting Market Overview
1.1.1 Online Gambling and Betting Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Online Gambling and Betting Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Online Gambling and Betting Market by Type
1.3.1 Poker
1.3.2 Casino
1.3.3 Social Gaming
1.3.4 Lottery
1.3.5 Bingo
1.3.6 Sports Betting
1.3.7 Fantasy Sports
1.4 Online Gambling and Betting Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Entertainment
1.4.2 Commercial
1.4.3 Others
2 Global Online Gambling and Betting Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Online Gambling and Betting Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 NetEnt AB
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Online Gambling and Betting Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 GVC Holdings Plc
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Online Gambling and Betting Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 888 Holdings Plc
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Online Gambling and Betting Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Online Gambling and Betting Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Fortuna Entertainment Group
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Online Gambling and Betting Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Playtech Plc
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Online Gambling and Betting Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 William Hill Plc
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Online Gambling and Betting Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Kindred Plc
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Online Gambling and Betting Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
……..CONTINUED
