PCB and PCBA Market Demand Analysis and Projected huge Growth by 2025

A printed circuit board (PCB) mechanically supports and electrically connects electronic components using conductive tracks, pads and other features etched from copper sheets laminated onto a non-conductive substrate. Components – capacitors, resistors or active devices – are generally soldered on the PCB. This report presents the worldwide PCB & PCBA market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

PCB & PCBA industry is highly fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, United States and China. Among them, China output volume accounted for more than 48.01% of the total output of global PCB & PCBA in 2017. Nippon Mektron is the world leading manufacturer in global PCB & PCBA market with the market share of 4.12%, in terms of revenue.

There are major six classifications of PCB & PCBA in this report, Rigid 1-2Sided, Standard Multilayer, HDI, IC Substrate, Flexible Circuits and Rigid Flex. In the global market, the output volume share of each type of PCB & PCBA is 23.59%, 38.56%, 8.30%, 6.80%, 16.43% and 2.38% in 2017.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the PCB & PCBA raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of PCB & PCBA.

The PCB & PCBA market was valued at 63400 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 81700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PCB & PCBA.

Nippon Mektron, Unimicron, SEMCO, Young Poong Group, Ibiden, ZDT, Tripod, TTM, SEI, Daeduck Group, HannStar Board (GBM), Viasystems, Nanya PCB, CMK Corporation, Shinko Electric Ind, Compeq, AT&S, Kingboard, Ellington, Junda Electronic, CCTC, Redboard, Wuzhou Group, Kinwong, Aoshikang, Shennan Circuits

Rigid 1-2Sided

Standard Multilayer

HDI/Microvia/Build-Up

IC Substrate

Flexible Circuits

Rigid Flex

Others

Consumer electronics

Computer

Communications

Industrial/Medical

Automotive

Military/Aerospace

Others

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

To analyze and research the global PCB & PCBA status and future forecast? Involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key PCB & PCBA manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PCB & PCBA :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of PCB & PCBA market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

