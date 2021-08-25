Pea Protein Market: Present Scenario and Future Growth Prospects by 2025 | Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Cosucra-Groupe Warcoing, and Roquette Frèrers

Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the Pea Protein Market. We do this through in-depth qualitative insights, historical data and verifiable prospects for market size. The prospects presented in the report were derived using proven methodologies and assumptions. Through this, the research report serves as a repository for analysis and information on all aspects of the market, including, but not limited to, local markets, technologies, types and applications.

The global pea protein market size crossed the USD 87.0 million mark in 2017. The growing importance of fitness and healthier lifestyles among consumers has increased the consumption of vegan products over the recent years. As a consequence, this has propelled the requirements of high protein quality in foods from both the consumer and food processing industry perspectives. These factors are considered to drive the consumption of plant based proteins including pea, canola, soy, wheat, and others in the future.

The pea protein market growth among other plant protein ingredients is expected to pace-up, owing to its strong nutritional content coupled with the increased use of the product by food manufacturers for texture enhancement and functionality improvement applications. Rising lactose intolerance in consumers, ample consumption of bakery foods, and increase in the production of non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) crops agricultural economies are some of the other supporting pea protein market trends.

The global pea protein ingredient market is classified on the basis of product type and application. Isolated, textured, and concentrated are the major product segments of the global pea protein ingredient market. The pea protein isolate market is likely to rise at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The isolated product type is characterized by rich protein content and balanced amino acid profile, owing to which they are highly incorporated as key ingredients in the processing of dietary supplements and beverages.

Consumption of pea protein concentrates is expected to increase pea protein market growth over the next few years mainly in Asia Pacific, owing to increasing consumer adoption of lifestyles that support overall wellbeing and weight management. Regional players such as Axys Nutrition Products Pvt. Ltd. offers Nutrova, a pea protein concentrate aimed at fitness and weight management. This product is made from gluten-free and lactose-free protein sources and is completely vegan.

The afore-mentioned pea protein market trends are expected to create opportunities for new players during the forecast period. However, product portfolio diversification of food ingredient giants such as Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Cosucra-Groupe Warcoing, and Roquette Frèrers are expected to intensify the rivalry in the pea protein ingredient market over the years ahead.

Key segments of the global pea protein market trends study

Product Type Overview, 2015-2025 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

Isolated

Concentrated

Textured

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

Meat Substitutes

Dietary Supplements

Bakery Foods

Beverages

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

North America

S.

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Brazil

Rest of Central and South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

