PESTLE Insights: South Africa-Macroeconomic Outlook Report

Due to higher regional income inequality and uneven population distribution, top three provinces (Guateng, KwaZulu Natal and Western Cape) account for 64% of the total domestic product and 55% of the total population, as per the latest available data.

Ask for PDF Sample with Full TOC at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/525376

Synopsis

Mining, manufacturing and utilities contributed 24.5% to the gross value added (GVA) in 2017, followed by financial intermediation, real estate and business activities (20.3%) and wholesale, retail and hotels activities (15.3%). In nominal terms, the three sectors are expected to grow by 6.7%, 7.2% and 7.3%, respectively, in 2018.

Scope

– The overall FTSE/JSE All Share (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) index exhibits an upward trend over the last one year. As of August 6, 2018, FTSE/JSE index stood at 56,861.2, compared to 56,163.6 on August 7th, 2017

– Finance, real estate and business services attracted most of the investment in 2016

– President Cyril Ramaphosa has aimed to attract US$100 mn worth of investment over the next five years.

Reasons to buy

– Macroeconomic Outlook Report identifies the potentials of the country as an investment destination by analyzing the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental (PESTLE) structure.

– PESTLE Insights provides 360 degree view of the economy which can be used as a strategic tool to understand the market dynamics, business potentials and direction of operations

– Along with providing the country’s snapshot, the report captures the risk factors pertaining to the macroeconomic risks, political environment, legal environment, demographic and social structure effectiveness, technology & infrastructure and natural and geographic aspects that might impact business.

– This report also highlights key clusters/cities which contribute significantly to the country GDP and population along with major companies’ presence in these areas.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/525376

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.