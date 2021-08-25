Potash Fertilizers Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

Potassium is the third major plant and crop nutrient after nitrogen and phosphorus. Potash is important for agriculture because it improves water retention, yield, nutrient value, taste, color, texture and disease resistance of food crops. It has wide application to fruit and vegetables, rice, wheat and other grains, sugar, corn, soybeans, palm oil and cotton, all of which benefit from the nutrient’s quality-enhancing properties.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2017; this can be attributed to the high population in the region leading to an increased demand for food grains and growth in awareness among farmers about the efficient use of land through fertilizers. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region from 2018 to 2023 due to increase in consumption of vegetable crops that require potash fertilizers for maintaining their potassium content, which also fuels the growth of the potassium fertilizers market in the region.

Global Potash Fertilizers market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Potash Fertilizers.

This report researches the worldwide Potash Fertilizers market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Potash Fertilizers breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Potash Fertilizers capacity, production, value, price and market share of Potash Fertilizers in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Yara International

Agrium

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan

Eurochem Group

Mosaic Company

JSC Belaruskali

Helm

Israel Chemicals

SQM

Borealis

Sinofert

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Potash Fertilizers Breakdown Data by Type

Potassium chloride

Sulfate of Potash (SOP)

Potassium nitrate

Others

Potash Fertilizers Breakdown Data by Application

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Others

Potash Fertilizers Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Potash Fertilizers capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Potash Fertilizers manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

