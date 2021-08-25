Power Tool Accessories Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2026

Description:-

Power tool accessories are products used in power tools. Power tool accessories include drill bits, screwdriver bits, router bits, abrasives, saw blades and threading products, etc.

The US was the world’s largest consumer and second largest producer of power tools, accounting for 24 percent of sales and 12 percent of output. The US market will account for approximately one-sixth of additional global sales. The country is a significant market for power tools because it is home to substantial tool using industries such as construction, general manufacturing, and motor vehicle production and repair.

China was the second largest national market for power tools, with ten percent of global demand, and was the largest producer, with one-third of global output. In addition, power tool growth in China through 2018 will be nearly double the global average.

The global Power Tool Accessories market is valued at 9570 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 11800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Power Tool Accessories market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3911409-global-power-tool-accessories-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

This report studies the global market size of Power Tool Accessories in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Power Tool Accessories in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Power Tool Accessories market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Power Tool Accessories market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Stanley Black & Decker

Bosch

Techtronic

Makita

Snap-on

Hilti

Hitachi Koki

Husqvarna

Baier

Klein Tools

Market size by Product

by type

Drill Bits

Screwdriver Bits

Router Bits

Circular Saw Blades

Jig Saw Blades

Band Saw Blades

Abrasive Wheels

Reciprocating Saw Blades

by type

Hole Saws

Miter Saw Blades

Wire Wheels & Brushes

Sander Backing Pad

Abrasive Sanding Discs

Sandpaper

Market size by End User

Hole Saws

Miter Saw Blades

Wire Wheels & Brushes

Sander Backing Pad

Abrasive Sanding Discs

Sandpaper

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

…..

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3911409-global-power-tool-accessories-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Power Tool Accessories Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Power Tool Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Drill Bits

1.4.3 Screwdriver Bits

1.4.4 Router Bits

1.4.5 Circular Saw Blades

1.4.6 Jig Saw Blades

1.4.7 Band Saw Blades

1.4.8 Abrasive Wheels

1.4.9 Reciprocating Saw Blades

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Power Tool Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Hole Saws

1.5.3 Miter Saw Blades

1.5.4 Wire Wheels & Brushes

1.5.5 Sander Backing Pad

1.5.6 Abrasive Sanding Discs

1.5.7 Sandpaper

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/power-tool-accessories-market-by-manufacturerstypesregions-and-applications-research-report-forecast-to-2026-324867.html

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Power Tool Accessories Market Size

2.1.1 Global Power Tool Accessories Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Power Tool Accessories Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Power Tool Accessories Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Power Tool Accessories Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Power Tool Accessories Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Power Tool Accessories Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Power Tool Accessories Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Power Tool Accessories Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Power Tool Accessories Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Power Tool Accessories Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Power Tool Accessories Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Power Tool Accessories Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Power Tool Accessories Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Power Tool Accessories Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Power Tool Accessories Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Power Tool Accessories Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Power Tool Accessories Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Power Tool Accessories Sales by Product

4.2 Global Power Tool Accessories Revenue by Product

4.3 Power Tool Accessories Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Power Tool Accessories Breakdown Data by End User

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3911409

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)