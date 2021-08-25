Premium Luggage Market 2019, by Victorinox, Samsonite, American Tourister, Briggs & Riley, Hartmann, Delsey, Rimowa, Kipling, Bric’s, Lipault, Genius Pack, Tumi

Premium Luggage provides convenience for people to travel.

The global Premium Luggage market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Premium Luggage market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Premium Luggage in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Premium Luggage in these regions.

Request a Sample of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2444553

This research report categorizes the global Premium Luggage market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Premium Luggage market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Victorinox

Samsonite

American Tourister

Briggs & Riley

Hartmann

Delsey

Rimowa

Kipling

Bric’s

Lipault

Genius Pack

Tumi

Globe-Trotter

Smythson

Arlo Skye

Valextra

Louis Vuitton

MontBlanc

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2444553

Market size by Product

General Trolley Bags

Hard Luggage Trolley Bags

Market size by End User

Casual Luggage Bag

Travel Luggage Bag

Business Luggage Bag

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-premium-luggage-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]