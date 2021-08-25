Regal Core Markets – Gainsky Group Partnership Agreement Press Conference

On April 10, 2019, Gainsky Group (Registration No. 1992273) from Germany signed a partnership agreement with one of the world top exchanges, Regal Core Markets (Registration No. 15022) in Berlin, Germany. The agreement will take immediate effect from the date of signing. Regal Core Markets and Gainsky Group formally established a strategic partnership.

The signing of this agreement signified that Regal Core Markets will become the official agent of Gainsky Group and subsequently, the customers of Gainsky Group will become the end users of the MT4 platform of Regal Core Markets.

Regal Core Markets is a global cryptocurrency foreign exchange trading institution that provides traders with a wide variety of trading products, including spot foreign exchange, cryptocurrency, industry and regional multi-asset short-term trading products. Since its inception, Regal Core Markets has always been committed to ensure that the customers continue to improve and reaching the apex of the financial world. The vision of Regal Core Markets brand is to create a winning mentality, striving and hunger for more successes. It is with this belief that Regal Core Markets conducts all its business operations full of convictions and reaping unprecedented success along the financial market super highway. Regal Core Markets strongly believes that all its clients deserved only the most innovative trading technology, the most reliable and proven financial security measures with the best quality support staff available.

With acute market insight and professional trading strategies, Regal Core Markets has achieved amazing results in all aspects of its business and won the “2017 Asia Excellence Forex Broker Brand” award. This award is presented by the Journal of Financial Digest, which is the powerful endorsement of Regal’s strength and commitment in providing excellence financial services. In the same year, Regal Core Markets was unveiled at the 15th Shanghai Financial Management Expo and becoming one of the top exhibitors, receiving lots of attentions and limelight.

The advanced MT4 follow-up trading platform of Regal Core Markets is jointly developed by Regal and Midak. It is a powerful, convenient, efficient and practical foreign exchange trading platform. The Regal MT4 client provides customers with EA automated trading and other highly customized smart tools to enrich the customer’s trading experience. Through Regal’s robust trading system, traders can monitor account positions, automatically place orders, set stop-loss prices and receive trade profit alerts at any time.

This partnership is the result of the joint efforts of Gainsky Group and Regal Core Markets. Therefore, both parties cherish this rare partnership opportunity. Cale Kingsley, managing director of Regal Core Markets, said:

“I am very pleased to sign this partnership agreement with Gainsky Group. Gainsky Group is a leading wealth management and transaction service company with the most disruptive business model nowadays – economic sharing model. Always in search of excellence, Regal Core Markets has been looking for a stable and reliable partner with great potential. We have decided to establish a long-term relationship with Gainsky Group which has a huge advancement prospects and solid user base. I firmly believe that this partnership will definitely bring long-term benefits to both parties.”

And Robert Bentz, CEO of Gainsky Group expressed his joy to this partnership with Regal Core Markets:

“Regal Core Markets is the first exchange partnership within our Gainsky Group. I believed that this partnership with Regal Core Markets will bring more convenience and confidence to our customers. MT4 platform used by Regal Core Markets is the most trustworthy and user-friendly trading platform in the world. It has excellent design and flexible use, and can provide numerous charts and indicators for customers. With MT4, a powerful trading platform, our customers will be able to achieve profitable trading in a thriving market.

This partnership agreement between Gainsky Group and Regal Core Markets will last for six years, and this partnership agreement will path the way for the establishment of a long-term stable partnership relations between the two parties. At the end of the signing ceremony, both Gainsky Group and Regal Core Markets expressed great confidence and expecting great achievements in the very near futures.