Reinsurance market size, analysis, share, outlook to 2024
Snapshot
Reinsurance, also known as insurance for insurers or stop-loss insurance, is the practice of insurers transferring portions of risk portfolios to other parties by some form of agreement to reduce the likelihood of paying a large obligation resulting from an insurance claim. The party that diversifies its insurance portfolio is known as the ceding party. The party that accepts a portion of the potential obligation in exchange for a share of the insurance premium is known as the reinsurer.
The global Reinsurance market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Reinsurance by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
PandC Reinsurance
Life Reinsurance
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Munich Re
Swiss Re
Hannover Re
SCOR SE
Lloyd’s
Berkshire Hathaway
Great-West Lifeco
RGA
China RE
Korean Re
PartnerRe
GIC Re
Mapfre
Alleghany
Everest Re
XL Catlin
Maiden Re
Fairfax
AXIS
Mitsui Sumitomo
Sompo
Tokio Marine
Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Direct Writing
Broker
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand and Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)