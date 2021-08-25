Relaxation Beverages Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025
Global Relaxation Beverages market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
ViB
Blue Cow
SUTIWA
Tranquila
Purple Stuff
iChill
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Relaxation Beverages in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Vitamin Beverage
Tea Drinks
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Insomnia
Anxiety Patients
Other
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Relaxation Beverages Market Research Report 2018
1 Relaxation Beverages Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Relaxation Beverages
1.2 Relaxation Beverages Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Relaxation Beverages Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Relaxation Beverages Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Vitamin Beverage
1.2.4 Tea Drinks
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Global Relaxation Beverages Segment by Application
1.3.1 Relaxation Beverages Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Insomnia
1.3.3 Anxiety Patients
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Relaxation Beverages Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Relaxation Beverages Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Relaxation Beverages (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Relaxation Beverages Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Relaxation Beverages Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
………..
7 Global Relaxation Beverages Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 ViB
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Relaxation Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 ViB Relaxation Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Blue Cow
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Relaxation Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Blue Cow Relaxation Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 SUTIWA
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Relaxation Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 SUTIWA Relaxation Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Tranquila
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Relaxation Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Tranquila Relaxation Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Purple Stuff
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Relaxation Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Purple Stuff Relaxation Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 iChill
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Relaxation Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 iChill Relaxation Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
……..CONTINUED
