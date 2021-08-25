Resveratrol Market Global Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2024
ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Resveratrol Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Resveratrol Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (DSM Evolva Sabinsa InterHealth Maypro Laurus Labs JF-NATURAL Great Forest Biomedical Shaanxi Ciyuan Biotech Chengdu Yazhong Changsha Huir Biological-tech Xi’an Gaoyuan Bio-Chem Xi’an Sinuote)
Resveratrol is a stilbenoid, a type of natural phenol, and a phytoalexin produced naturally by several plants in response to injury or when the plant is under attack by pathogens such as bacteria or fungi. Sources of resveratrol in food include the Synthetic, blueberries, raspberries, mulberries and senna.
Scope of the Global Resveratrol Market Report
This report focuses on the Resveratrol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Resveratrol industry is concentrated highly. Currently, there are many resveratrol producing companies in the world Resveratrol industry. The main market players are DSM, Evolva, Sabinsa,, InterHealth, Maypro, Laurus Labs, JF-NATURAL, Great Forest Biomedical, Shaanxi Ciyuan Biotech, Chengdu Yazhong, Changsha Huir Biological-tech, Xi’an Gaoyuan Bio-Chem and Xi’an
These companies occupied 80.49% of the global production in 2016. The production of Resveratrol will increase to 131.05 MT in 2017 from 90.99 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 7.57%. China is the largest production region with rich raw material source.
The global consumption value of Resveratrol increases with the 5.59% average growth rate. USA is the largest consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these this region occupied 54.39% of the global consumption value in total.
Resveratrol products mainly include three types, which include Synthetic, Fermentation and Plant Extract. And each type has application industries relatively. The application include Dietary Supplement, Cosmetic and Food and Beverage, the downstream application industries will need more Resveratrol. So, Resveratrol has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance Resveratrol through improving technology.
The major raw materials for Resveratrol are Reynoutria japonica Houtt root and other auxiliary materials. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Resveratrol. The production cost of Resveratrol is also an important factor which could impact the price of Resveratrol. The Resveratrol manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.
The worldwide market for Resveratrol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.9% over the next five years, will reach 86 million US$ in 2024, from 49 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Resveratrol Market Segment by Manufacturers
DSM
Evolva
Sabinsa
InterHealth
Maypro
Laurus Labs
JF-NATURAL
Great Forest Biomedical
Shaanxi Ciyuan Biotech
Chengdu Yazhong
Changsha Huir Biological-tech
Xi’an Gaoyuan Bio-Chem
Xi’an Sinuote
Global Resveratrol Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Resveratrol Market Segment by Type
Synthetic
Plant Extract
Fermentation
Global Resveratrol Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Dietary Supplement
Cosmetic
Food and Beverage
Others
