Shea Butter Market Strategies to Increase Productivity by 2025 | Key Players are – Savannah Fruits Company, Bunge Loders Croklaan, Ghana Nuts Company Ltd, Akoma Cooperative Multipurpose Society, SHEBU Industries Limited & Baraka Shea Butter

In the historic year 2017, global shea butter market size accounted for 394.6 Kilo tons and is projected to augment and develop equivalent to the cocoa market. Rise in the ingestion of shea butter in chocolate as a substitute to cocoa butter is estimated to boost the shea butter market in the coming years. Moreover, in 2017, production of Easter chocolate was raised by about 25% as compared to the year 2016. Shea butter market is driven by adopting shea butter as a substitute for cocoa butter in the chocolate industry. Several parts of shea tree such as fruit, bark, leaves, roots and stem are used for curing various diseases and infections such as skin diseases, gastrointestinal tract infections, wound infections, diarrhea and dysentery.

Request sample copy of Shea Butter Market at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/592

Americas Shea Butter Market Revenue, By Application, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons)

By 2025, the global shea butter market size is estimated to reach USD 1.74 billion. Growing adoption in food, personal care & cosmetics, and medical industry is expected to drive the global shea butter market during the projected period. Over the past few years, the global chocolate consumption has increased significantly which in turn has created numerous opportunities for shea butter. Full of nutrients such as vitamin A, shea butter helps in treating wrinkles, blemishes, dermatitis, eczema, stretch marks, and burns.

Shea butter market is increasing in various sectors across the world. Important factors that are driving the demand for shea butter market are, constantly increasing the demand for cocoa products owing to the rise in the usage of chocolate. Factors that are increasing the growth of the shea butter industry globally are a rise in the demand for natural products in terms of cosmetics and skin care products. In addition, shea butter products are antioxidants and recover the damaged hair and healthy skin. In contrast, cocoa butter consists of the only polyphenol that is helpful in releasing stress. Shea butter contains vitamin A and vitamin E that are beneficial for skin and eyes.

Read details of the Shea Butter Market report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/shea-butter-market

Growth in the acceptance of shea butter and personal care based products of cosmetic is anticipated to boost the value for shea butter market globally in the upcoming years. Rise in the awareness related to health with the increase in penetration of products of personal care in India, Brazil and China is projected to enhance the shea butter consumption. Acknowledgment by industry of cosmetics by the strength of therapeutic benefits such as anti-inflammatory, moisturizing, anti-eczema, anti-wrinkle, regenerative and ultra-violet protection is estimated to bolster the global shea butter industry growth in the coming years.

Shea butter industry is estimated to experience a sudden growth in the coming years because of awareness amongst customer and increase in the disposable income. North America and Europe hold the largest shea butter market share followed by Asia-Pacific. Moreover, rules of government are fostering the shea butter market in Europe. Currently, European Union inculcated that less than 5% of shea might be available in eatable products such as chocolate which is probably to augment the global shea butter market.

The Asia Pacific is considered to be the rapidly growing region in the shea butter industry in the upcoming years. The content of high stearic acid in shea butter is aids in maintaining or preventing the level of cholesterol that decreases high-density lipoprotein, total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein.

Key players involved in increasing the shea butter market are SHEBU Industries Limited, Savannah Fruits Company, Ghana Nuts Company, Akoma Cooperative Multipurpose Society and Bunge Loders Croklaan.

Key segments of the global shea butter market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Raw and unrefined shea butter

Refined shea butter

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Food

Cosmetic

Medical

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Americas

S.

Brazil

Europe

Germany

UK

Belgium

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Western Africa

Some Points from Toc:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Market Outlook Shea Butter Market Overview, By Type Shea Butter Market Overview, By Application Shea Butter Market Overview, By Region Industry Structure Company Profiles

Enquire more details of the Shea Butter Market report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/592

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414