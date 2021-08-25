Smart Furniture Market 2019, by ikea group, modoola ltd., fonesalesman, carlo ratti, hermer miller Inc., tabula sense, Milano smart living

Global Smart furniture Market to reach USD 668.8 Million by 2025.

Global Smart furniture Market valued approximately USD 111.7 Million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Smart furniture market are Due to growing consumer shift towards connected devices, smart furniture market expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period, Increasing adoption of smart furniture across workplace (corporate offices) is another prominent factor aiding the market growth and increasing emphasis on incorporating ergonomic furniture by corporate entities, smart furniture is set to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Smart table

Smart desks

Smart stools & benches

Smart sofas

Smart chairs

By Furniture category:

Commercial

Residential

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market:

ikea group, modoola ltd., fonesalesman, carlo ratti, hermer miller Inc., tabula sense, Milano smart living, seebo interactive Ltd., kamarq holdings, ori systems.

