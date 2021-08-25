Sorbitol and Maltitol Market Size by Product Form (Liquid & Crystal), Application (Personal care, Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and others), Region & Forecast 2019 to 2025

The report consists of global sorbitol and maltitol market trends such as such as drivers, restraints and opportunities. Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and value chain analysis are the analytical tools utilized in the published study in order to gain a better understanding of the global sorbitol and maltitol market.

The global sorbitol and maltitol market study provides the market estimates in terms of revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilo tons), for a total period of 2015 to 2025. The historic market figures have been provided from 2015 to 2017 and forecast figures from 2018 to 2025. The global sorbitol and maltitol market 2018 gives a holistic view encompassing production, consumption, import and export for key regions and countries.

The global sorbitol and maltitol market is anticipated to reach USD 2.01 billion in 2025 and register a CAGR of 5.3% during the period 2018 to 2025. Growing health awareness among consumers across the world and rising demand of sorbitol and maltitol in pharmaceutical products have propelled the growth of global sorbitol and maltitol market.

Sorbitol and maltitol are mostly used as sugar substitutes in food & beverage products and also used to add texture and bulk, and retain moisture in food products. Additionally, Sorbitol and maltitol are also used in pharmaceutical applications such as oral care and skin care products. Alarming level of diseases such as diabetes around the world will influence the growth of global sorbitol and maltitol market.

Based on the product form, the global sorbitol and maltitol market is segmented into liquid and crystal form. Within these product forms, liquid had the highest market share in 2017 owing to varied applications in the food and pharmaceutical industry. Hence, the liquid segment of the global sorbitol and maltitol market is expected to grow at a higher growth rate in the forecast period as compared to the crystal form segment.

On the basis of applications, the global sorbitol and maltitol market is bifurcated into personal care, chemicals, food & beverage, pharmaceutical and others. The food & beverages segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period followed by personal care segment. Growing demand of sorbitol in personal care applications such as oral care and skin care will propel the growth of sorbitol and maltitol market in coming years.

Based on geography, the global sorbitol and maltitol market is segmented into five regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period, owing to the growing disposable income of individuals in countries such as India, China and South Korea. North American market is anticipated to grow at the second highest rate due to growing awareness of sugar-related diseases among the consumers.

Some of the key players in the global sorbitol and maltitol market are Dupont Nutrition & Health (Danisco), BENEO GmbH, Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology Co., Ltd., Thomson Biotech (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, O’Laughlin Industries Co., Ltd., Cargill, Inc, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s. and others.

