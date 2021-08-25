Tretinoin Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Tretinoin is the pharmaceutical form of retinoic acid. One of several retinoids, it is the carboxylic acid form of vitamin A and is also known as all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA). It is a first generation topical retinoid commonly used topically to treat acne vulgaris. It is also used orally to treat acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL). Its isomer, isotretinoin, is also an acne drug. It is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, a list of the most important medications needed in a basic health system.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Tretinoin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers BASF, LGM Pharma, GF Health, Gyma Laboratories, Genemed Synthesis, IMCoPharma, Chongqing Huabang, Olon S.p.A., Sun Pharma.

The worldwide market for Tretinoin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

