US Outdoor LED Lighting Market –Upcoming Trend by Industry Growth, Statistics, Opportunities to 2025

Market Highlights

U.S. Outdoor LED lights are highly cost-effective as compared to conventional incandescent bulbs and compact fluorescent light bulbs. According to U.S. Department of Energy, ENERGY STAR LEDs can save the 75% consumption of electricity. The life of LED is high as compare to traditional incandescent bulbs and compact fluorescent light bulbs. The life of LED is 25 times than life of traditional incandescent bulbs. For instance, according to U.S. Department of Energy, life of LED is around 25,000 hours, where life of traditional incandescent bulbs is around 1000 hours.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the US Outdoor LED Lighting market for 2019-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

US Outdoor LED Lighting Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the US Outdoor LED Lighting industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global US Outdoor LED Lighting market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global US Outdoor LED Lighting market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the US Outdoor LED Lighting players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Players:

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Philips Lighting Holding B.V., General Electric, OSRAM , Cree, Inc., Zumtobel Group AG , Eaton , Dialight, GOOEE, EVLUMA and among others

Market Segments:

The U.S. outdoor LED lighting market is segmented into four notable segments which are offering type, installation type, wattage type and application.

On the basis of offering type, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware is sub-segmented into lamps, luminaires and control systems. Lamps are further sub-segmented into reflectors, tubes and others. Luminaires are further sub-segmented into troffers, downlights, roadway fixtures, outdoor area lights and others. Services are sub-segmented into design & installation and maintenance & support.

On the basis of Installation type, the market is segmented into new installation and retrofit installation. Growing advancement in outdoor LED lighting has led to replace the traditional lighting system with new installation which is ultimately growing the market for retrofit installation in U.S. outdoor LED lighting market.

On the basis of wattage type, the market is segmented into less than 50 W, 50–150 W and more than 150 W. More than 150 W wattage Type is expected to grow with the highest CAGR because of growing infrastructural activities in public places and highways & roadways that require more than 150 W LED lighting system to install. Hence, growing infrastructural activities in public places and highways & roadways will automatically fuel the market for more than 150 W LED lighting system.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into highway & roadway, architectural, public places and others. Public places segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR due to rising commercialization among the emerging countries which is ultimately growing the market for public places segment.

