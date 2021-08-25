Water-Soluble Coatings Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2025

This report studies Water-Soluble Coatings in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

SKK Pte

Asian Paints

Kansai Paint

The Valspar

Conren

ICA Group

Altana

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

NIPSEA GROUP

Kansai Nerolac Paints

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Formaldehyde

Polyurethane

Alkyds

Epoxy

Fluoropolymers

By Application, the market can be split into

Building and Construction

Automotive

Furniture

Electronics

Marine

Aerospace

Paper and Printing

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Water-Soluble Coatings Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Water-Soluble Coatings

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Water-Soluble Coatings

1.1.1 Definition of Water-Soluble Coatings

1.1.2 Specifications of Water-Soluble Coatings

1.2 Classification of Water-Soluble Coatings

1.2.1 Formaldehyde

1.2.2 Polyurethane

1.2.3 Alkyds

1.2.4 Epoxy

1.2.5 Fluoropolymers

1.3 Applications of Water-Soluble Coatings

1.3.1 Building and Construction

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Furniture

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Marine

1.3.6 Aerospace

1.3.7 Paper and Printing

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

……………

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Water-Soluble Coatings

8.1 BASF SE

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Product A

8.1.2.2 Product B

8.1.3 BASF SE 2016 Water-Soluble Coatings Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.4 BASF SE 2016 Water-Soluble Coatings Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.2 Akzo Nobel N.V.

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.2.2.1 Product A

8.2.2.2 Product B

8.2.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. 2016 Water-Soluble Coatings Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.2.4 Akzo Nobel N.V. 2016 Water-Soluble Coatings Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.3 SKK Pte

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.3.2.1 Product A

8.3.2.2 Product B

8.3.3 SKK Pte 2016 Water-Soluble Coatings Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.3.4 SKK Pte 2016 Water-Soluble Coatings Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.4 Asian Paints

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.4.2.1 Product A

8.4.2.2 Product B

8.4.3 Asian Paints 2016 Water-Soluble Coatings Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.4.4 Asian Paints 2016 Water-Soluble Coatings Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.5 Kansai Paint

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.5.2.1 Product A

8.5.2.2 Product B

8.5.3 Kansai Paint 2016 Water-Soluble Coatings Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.5.4 Kansai Paint 2016 Water-Soluble Coatings Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.6 The Valspar

8.6.1 Company Profile

8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.6.2.1 Product A

8.6.2.2 Product B

8.6.3 The Valspar 2016 Water-Soluble Coatings Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.6.4 The Valspar 2016 Water-Soluble Coatings Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.7 Conren

8.7.1 Company Profile

8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.7.2.1 Product A

8.7.2.2 Product B

8.7.3 Conren 2016 Water-Soluble Coatings Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.7.4 Conren 2016 Water-Soluble Coatings Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.8 ICA Group

8.8.1 Company Profile

8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.8.2.1 Product A

8.8.2.2 Product B

8.8.3 ICA Group 2016 Water-Soluble Coatings Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.8.4 ICA Group 2016 Water-Soluble Coatings Business Region Distribution Analysis

……..CONTINUED

