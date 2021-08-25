Weather Radar Market Share Analysis 2019-2024

Weather radar is a versatile tool for atmospheric evaluation. These vital systems include rainfall estimates, cloud deduction, and speed and direction of cell motion.

Scope of the Report:

Of the major players of Weather Radar, Honeywell maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Honeywell accounted for 23.81% of the Global Weather Radar revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 13.32 % and 5.16 %, including Enterprise Electronics Corporation (EEC) and Selex ES GmbH.

In this study, the consumption region of Weather Radar divided into seven geographic regions: In United States, total Weather Radar accounted for 33.40%. In the Europe 27.55%, In China 17.39 %, In Japan 4.05 %, In Southeast Asia 3.78 %, In India 6.34 %, and in other region 7.49%. Among all regions, United States is estimated to represent the highest share.

On the basis of product type, the Airborne Weather Radar segment is projected to account for the largest volume share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 96.45 % sales volume share in 2017.

The global Weather Radar market is valued at 160 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 210 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Weather Radar.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Weather Radar market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Weather Radar market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Honeywell

Enterprise Electronics Corporation (EEC)

Selex ES GmbH

EWR Weather Radar

Vaisala

Beijing Metstar Radar Co., Ltd.

China Electronics Corporation

Toshiba

GAMIC

China Electronic Technology Group Corporation (CETC)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Airborne Weather Radar

Land-based Weather Radar

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Meteorology and Hydrology

Aviation Sectors

Military