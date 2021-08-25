Women Apparel Market 2019, by Amer Sports, Benetton, Berkshire Hathaway, Fruit of the Loom, Delta Galil, Donna Karan International, Esprit International, Guess, Hanesbrands, Hugo Boss
This report studies the global market size of Women Apparel in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Women Apparel in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Women Apparel market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The women apparel comprises apparel products for women aged 15 and above. It covers tops, bottom wear, intimates, sleepwear, dresses, coats, jackets, suits, accessories, and other clothing.
Premiumization through well-positioned brands is one of the major factors driving the global women apparel market. An extensive range of products of different qualities are available in the global women apparel market. But, the consumer inclination toward premium and high-end brands is high at present. The high-end brands usually symbolize quality, style, and status to most people. Thus, customers choose brands that are well-positioned in the market and do not hesitate to pay an additional price for these brands. The price of premium women apparel is quite high when compared with non-branded regular women apparel. This is a major factor for companies, which cater to the premium and aspirational customer segments.
In 2017, the global Women Apparel market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Women Apparel market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Women Apparel include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.
The key manufacturers in the Women Apparel include
Amer Sports
Benetton
Berkshire Hathaway
Fruit of the Loom
Delta Galil
Donna Karan International
Esprit International
Guess
Hanesbrands
Hugo Boss
Jockey International
Joe Boxer
Jones
Kate Spade
Kellwood
Levi Strauss
Limited Stores
Market Size Split by Type
Tops And Dresses
Bottom Wear
Intimates And Sleepwear (I&S)
Coats, Jackets, And Suits (C, J, & S)
Accessories And Other Clothing (A& OC)
Market Size Split by Application
Offline Stores
Online Stores
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
