2019 Global Ammonia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook – Iran and India Continue to Drive Global Capacity Growth

Global ammonia capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next nine years from around 240 mtpa in 2017 to more than 280 mtpa by 2026. More than 90 planned and announced ammonia plants are expected to come online, primarily in the Middle East and Asia over the next nine years. Dangote Group, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd and MCC EuroChem are the top three companies by planned capacity additions globally over the next nine years.

Get Sample Copy of Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2359501

Scope

– Global ammonia capacity outlook by region

– Ammonia planned and announced plants details

– Global ammonia capacity by feedstock

– Capacity share of the major ammonia producers globally

– Global ammonia capital expenditure outlook by region.

Reasons to buy

– Understand key trends in the global ammonia industry

– Understand regional ammonia supply scenario

– Identify opportunities in the global ammonia industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook

– Understand the current and future competitive scenario.

Companies Mentioned:

CF Industries Holdings Inc

Yara International ASA

Nutrien Ltd.

PT Pupuk Indonesia Holding Co

OSTCHEM Holding AG

Koch Industries Inc

Togliattiazot

OCI NV

China Petrochemical Corp

UralChem

Dangote Industries Ltd

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd

MCC EuroChem

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Grodno Azot

CF Industries Holdings Inc

The National Petrochemical Co

Cronus Corporation

Ohio Valley Resources LLC

Mitsubishi Corporation

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2359501

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.