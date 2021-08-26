2019 Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Tyco International (Johnson Controls)TianGuang Fire-fightingChina NFPTViking GroupGuangZhou Shengjie Fire-Protection Equipment Co., LtdCFEGuangdong Fire SafetyShanghai JindunShanghai RETIHangzhou Xiaoshan Shuangjing Fire Control MachineryZhejiang Ruicheng Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., LtdJinpurun Fire Equipmentr)

A sprinkler head has a two-part metal element that is fused by a heat-sensitive alloy. The link holds the pip cap, or plug, in place. Once the ambient temperature around the sprinkler head reaches a specified temperature, the alloy releases and the metal elements separate, which causes the pip cap to fall away. Water is then released.

Scope of the Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Market Report

This report focuses on the Fire Sprinkler Heads in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The main consumption regions are concentrated in the Asia, Europe and North American. The fire sprinkler heads consumption has great relationship with the local economical developed level and currently, the developing countries’ grow rate has overcome the developed countries.

China is currently carrying out a large number of urban new construction and renovation projects. What is more, Chinese government has stepped up public fire safety strategy and published a series of statutory provisions, such as GB5135.1-2003.

So, China’s market still has great potential in the future.

There are thousands of players in China, and the market is very fragmented. Compared with the prices abroad, the prices of local products in China are much lower.

The import and export volume is relative small, China has very large export ratio. Currently, the Fire door has none of anti-dumping phenomenon.

In the future, the Fire door will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material and the anti-fire degree. The technology will more mature and the industry is more dispersion. The installation rate of fire door is becoming more and more.

The worldwide market for Fire Sprinkler Heads is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 750 million US$ in 2024, from 670 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

