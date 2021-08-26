2019 Global Silicone Gel Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report
ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Silicone Gel Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Silicone Gel Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Dow CorningShin-Etsu ChemicalWackerMomentive Performance MaterialsBluestar Silicones (Elkem Group)ACC SiliconesGelestKCC CorporationNusil TechnologySiltech CorporationApplied Silicone CorporationHenkelNorth Coast MedicalNovagard SolutionsSilicone Solutions)
This report studies the Silicone Gel market, Silicone Gel are mainly used in encapsulation of electronic components for the automotive and power electronics industries and medical.
Scope of the Global Silicone Gel Market Report
This report focuses on the Silicone Gel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
In global market, the consumption of Silicone Gel increases from 62076 MT in 2013 to 84659 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.93% from 2017 to 2024. In 2016, the global Silicone Gel market is led by United States, capturing about 30.11% of global Silicone Gel consumption. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 25.34% global production share.
At present, the major manufacturers of Silicone Gel are Dow Corning, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Wacker, Momentive Performance Materials, Bluestar Silicones (Elkem Group), ACC Silicones, Gelest, KCC Corporation, etc. . Dow Corning is the world leader, holding 14.72% production market share in 2017.
In application, Silicone Gel downstream is wide and recently Silicone Gel has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Electrical & Electronics, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care and others. The Silicone Gel market is mainly driven by growing demand for Electrical & Electronics which accounts for nearly 67.15% of total downstream consumption of Silicone Gel in global.
The worldwide market for Silicone Gel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.8% over the next five years, will reach 3050 million US$ in 2024, from 1490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Silicone Gel Market Segment by Manufacturers
Dow Corning
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Wacker
Momentive Performance Materials
Bluestar Silicones (Elkem Group)
ACC Silicones
Gelest
KCC Corporation
Nusil Technology
Siltech Corporation
Applied Silicone Corporation
Henkel
North Coast Medical
Novagard Solutions
Silicone Solutions
Global Silicone Gel Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Silicone Gel Market Segment by Type
Industrial Silicone Gel
Medical Silicone Gel
Global Silicone Gel Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Electrical & Electronics
Medical & Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Others
Some of the Points cover in Global Silicone Gel Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Silicone Gel Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Silicone Gel Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Silicone Gel Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Silicone Gel Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Silicone Gel Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11: Silicone Gel Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Silicone Gel Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
