3D Glasses Market 2019, by LG Electronics, Epson America, NVIDIA, Panasonic, SAMSUNG, Sony
3D Glasses are a kind of glasses that uses polarization glasses to create the illusion of three-dimensional images by restricting the light that reaches each eye. To present stereoscopic images and films, two images are projected superimposed onto the same screen or display through different polarizing filters. The viewer wears low-cost eyeglasses which contain a pair of different polarizing filters. As each filter passes only that light which is similarly polarized and blocks the light polarized in the opposite direction, each eye sees a different image. This is used to produce a three-dimensional effect by projecting the same scene into both eyes, but depicted from slightly different perspectives. Multiple people can view the stereoscopic images at the same time.
The binocular vision system relies on the fact that our two eyes are spaced about 2 inches (5 centimeters) apart. Therefore, each eye sees the world from a slightly different perspective, and the binocular vision system in your brain uses the difference to calculate distance. Your brain has the ability to correlate the images it sees in its two eyes even though they are slightly different.
The global 3D Glasses market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global market size of 3D Glasses in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa.
This research report categorizes the global 3D Glasses market by top players/brands, region, type and end user.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
LG Electronics
Epson America
NVIDIA
Panasonic
SAMSUNG
Sony
American Paper Optics
eDimensional
Optoma
Quantum3D
RealD
Market size by Product
Active Shutter
Polarized
Anaglyph
Market size by End User
Media
Cinemas
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
