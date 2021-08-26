Automotive Air Purifier Market Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast Report 2019-2025

The global Automotive Air Purifier market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Air Purifier volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Air Purifier market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The European region is projected to be the largest market for automotive air purifier in 2025 due to increased production of automobiles and significant adoption of advanced technologies in automotive electronics. Being the largest market of passenger vehicles, the North American automotive air purifier market is estimated to hold the second largest market share in 2025. Rapid urbanization and industrialization, coupled with a rise in consumer demand for convenience features in mid-variant cars, are the key factors driving the European market.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Panasonic

Denso

Bosch

3M

Mahle

Mann+Hummel

Sharp

Honeywell

Philips

Eureka Forbes

Xiaomi

Toyota Boshoku

Freudenberg

Ecomventures

Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology

Oransi

Guangzhou Olansi Healthcare

Diamond Air Purifier

Yadu

Incen

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Technology

HEPA

Activated Carbon

PHOTOCATALYTIC

Ionic filter

By Type

Purifier

Ionizer

Hybrid

Segment by Application

Economy priced vehicle

Mid-priced vehicle

Luxury vehicles

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Automotive Air Purifier Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Air Purifier

1.2 Automotive Air Purifier Segment By Technology

1.2.1 Global Automotive Air Purifier Production Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2014-2025)

1.2.2 HEPA

1.2.3 Activated Carbon

1.2.4 PHOTOCATALYTIC

1.2.5 Ionic filter

1.3 Automotive Air Purifier Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Air Purifier Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Economy priced vehicle

1.3.3 Mid-priced vehicle

1.3.4 Luxury vehicles

1.4 Global Automotive Air Purifier Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Air Purifier Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Automotive Air Purifier Market Size

1.5.1 Global Automotive Air Purifier Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Air Purifier Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Automotive Air Purifier Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Air Purifier Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Air Purifier Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Air Purifier Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Air Purifier Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Air Purifier Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Air Purifier Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automotive Air Purifier Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Air Purifier Business

7.1 Panasonic

7.1.1 Panasonic Automotive Air Purifier Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automotive Air Purifier Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Panasonic Automotive Air Purifier Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Denso

7.2.1 Denso Automotive Air Purifier Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automotive Air Purifier Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Denso Automotive Air Purifier Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Bosch

7.3.1 Bosch Automotive Air Purifier Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automotive Air Purifier Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Bosch Automotive Air Purifier Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 3M

7.4.1 3M Automotive Air Purifier Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automotive Air Purifier Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 3M Automotive Air Purifier Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Mahle

7.5.1 Mahle Automotive Air Purifier Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automotive Air Purifier Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Mahle Automotive Air Purifier Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Mann+Hummel

7.6.1 Mann+Hummel Automotive Air Purifier Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automotive Air Purifier Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Mann+Hummel Automotive Air Purifier Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sharp

7.7.1 Sharp Automotive Air Purifier Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automotive Air Purifier Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sharp Automotive Air Purifier Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Honeywell

7.8.1 Honeywell Automotive Air Purifier Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automotive Air Purifier Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Honeywell Automotive Air Purifier Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Philips

7.9.1 Philips Automotive Air Purifier Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Automotive Air Purifier Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Philips Automotive Air Purifier Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Eureka Forbes

7.10.1 Eureka Forbes Automotive Air Purifier Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Automotive Air Purifier Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Eureka Forbes Automotive Air Purifier Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Xiaomi

7.12 Toyota Boshoku

7.13 Freudenberg

7.14 Ecomventures

7.15 Xiamen Airbus Electronic Technology

7.16 Oransi

7.17 Guangzhou Olansi Healthcare

7.18 Diamond Air Purifier

7.19 Yadu

7.20 Incen

Continued…

