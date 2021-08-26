Banknote Market 2019 Edition Research Report – Global Analysis by Distribution Logistics Model, Manufacturing Process, Regions (US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Eurozone), Trnds & Challenges

The latest niche research study on “”Global Banknote Market Report: 2019 Edition” [85 pages] available with OrbisResearch.com. The report provides the in-depth overview of Key Trends, Market Growth Drivers, Competitive Landscape Analysis, Company Profiles,Technological Changes and 2023 Forecast by Value and Volume.

Banknote is a promissory note, made by a bank, which is payable to the bearer on demand. It is also known as a ‘bill’ or a ‘note’. Historically, the banknotes were issued by the commercial banks but now, the production and distribution of new banknotes, and destruction of the unfit banknotes is the responsibility of the central bank of the respective countries. One of the crucial responsibilities of the national banks is to ensure the adequate confidence of the citizens in their nation’s currency. A country’s monetary policy serves the purpose of designing strategies related to money supply in the economy.

Globally, the demand growth for banknotes remained robust with volume of circulating banknotes growing decently and exceeding GDP growth rates in several nations. The global banknote market is highly dominated by production of banknotes with security threads.

In terms of geographical areas, the U.S. and Eurozone are major contributors to the global banknote market supported by their economies and high production volumes and values. However, the production volume of Euro banknotes continued to decline in the previous year.

Request a sample @https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3040230

The global banknote market is expected to grow in future due to improving economic conditions, rising global population and growing number of ATMs. In the recent years, the banknote market has gone through several reforms. A new concept called ‘security by design’ has been introduced by banknote suppliers. Through this concept, new designs of banknotes would be introduced including new safety features, brighter color etc. Despite all the growth factors, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including counterfeiting of banknotes and rapid growth of electronic payments.

The global banknote market is majorly dominated by De La Rue Plc. and Giesecke & Devrient Group. De La Rue is increasingly investing into developing innovative and more secure features for bank notes. Commercial bank note market is also dominated by De La Rue Plc. However, the scenario is quite different in polymer substrate market. Only two companies, CCL and De La Rue, hold the absolute share of the polymer market in which CCL holds the lion’s share.

Direct purchase a single user copy @https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3040230

Few points from List of Tables:

List Of Tables:

List of Charts

Banknote Lifecycle

Banknote Printing Process

Banknote Distribution Model

Global Allocated Reserves by Currency (4Q 2018)

Global Banknote Market Forecast by Value (2018-2023)

Global Issued Banknotes Volume (2014-2018)

Global Issued Banknotes Volume by Type (2018)

Global Banknotes Market by Segment (2018)

Global Banknote Substrate Market Forecast by Volume (2018-2023)

Global Banknote Substrate Market by Segment (2018)

Global SPM Market Forecast by Volume (2018-2023)

Global CPM Market Forecast by Volume (2018-2023)

Global Polymer Market Forecast by Volume (2018-2023)

The U.S. Banknotes Production Volume (2013-2017)

The U.S. Banknotes Production Volume by Denomination (2017)

Euro Banknotes Production Volume (2014-2019)

Euro Banknotes Production Volume by Denomination (2019)

Euro Banknotes Production Value (2014-2019)

Euro Banknotes Production Value by Denomination (2019)

Banknotes Production Value in UK by Denomination (2018/19)

Banknotes Production Volume in UK by Denomination (2018/19)

Continued…

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customised reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialisation. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]

Follow Us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbis-research