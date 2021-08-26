BICYCLE-SHARING MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023
Bike Sharing in Singapore. Bicycle-sharing (orBike-sharing) is a service where bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a short-term basis.
With industry growth and expansion, now in first-tier and second-tier cities, the shared bike market is saturated. But third- and fourth-tier cities still have large market potential. Operating ability and brand image will have an impact on industry structure. The competition in the industry is far from over.
According to this study, over the next five years the Bicycle-Sharing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Bicycle-Sharing business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Bicycle-Sharing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Bicycle-Sharing value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Bike
Electric Vehicles
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Students
Commuters
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Mobike
Ofo
Hellobike
Mango Bike
Yong’An
Xiangqi
DiDi
Youon
Mingbikes
YooBike
CCbike
Zagster
LimeBike
Citi Bike
Capital Bikeshare
Divvy
Hubway
Docomo Bike Share
Relay Bikes
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Bicycle-Sharing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Bicycle-Sharing market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Bicycle-Sharing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Bicycle-Sharing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
