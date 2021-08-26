Chocolate Market in Germany-Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Chocolate (Confectionery) Market in Germany — Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Chocolate market in Germany.

Chocolate — covers all chocolate based products, including boxed chocolates, molded chocolate bars, chocolate covered bars whether in single bars or bite-sized versions sold in multipacks, seasonal novelties, and local specialties. Includes milk chocolate. Excludes cooking chocolate.

Chocolate market in Germany registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.03% during the period 2012 to 2017 with a sales value of EUR 6,222.78 Million in 2017, an increase of 2.48% over 2016. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2016, when it grew by 3.31% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2017, when it increased by 2.48% over 2016.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2012–2017 and illustrative forecast to 2022 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Chocolate and its variants Boxed Chocolate, Chocolate Countlines, Chocolate Straightlines, Molded Bars, Novelties & Other Chocolate.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value and Volume for top brands for the year 2014 to 2017 and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.

The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Germany’s Chocolate (Confectionery) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of country and Volumes are represented in M Kilograms.

Scope:

– Overall Chocolate (Confectionery) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2012 to 2022.

— Value and Volume terms for the Top Brands.

— Distribution channel sales analytics from 2014–2017.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Chocolate Market Overview

2 Germany Chocolate Market Analytics, 2012–22

2.1 Chocolate Value Analytics, 2012–22

2.1.1 Chocolate Market by Value, 2012–22

2.1.2 Chocolate Market Value by Segments, 2012–22

2.2 Chocolate Volume Analytics, 2012–22

2.2.1 Chocolate Market by Volume, 2012–22

2.2.2 Chocolate Market Volume by Segments, 2012–22

3 Germany Chocolate Market Analytics, by Segment 2012–22

3.1 Boxed Chocolate Analytics, 2012–22

3.1.1 Boxed Chocolate Market by Value, 2012–22

3.1.2 Boxed Chocolate Market by Volume, 2012–22

3.2 Chocolate Countlines Analytics, 2012–22

3.2.1 Chocolate Countlines Market by Value, 2012–22

3.2.2 Chocolate Countlines Market by Volume, 2012–22

3.3 Chocolate Straightlines Analytics, 2012–22

3.3.1 Chocolate Straightlines Market by Value, 2012–22

3.3.2 Chocolate Straightlines Market by Volume, 2012–22

3.4 Molded Bars Analytics, 2012–22

3.4.1 Molded Bars Market by Value, 2012–22

3.4.2 Molded Bars Market by Volume, 2012–22

3.5 Novelties Analytics, 2012–22

3.5.1 Novelties Market by Value, 2012–22

3.5.2 Novelties Market by Volume, 2012–22

3.6 Other Chocolate Analytics, 2012–22

3.6.1 Other Chocolate Market by Value, 2012–22

3.6.2 Other Chocolate Market by Volume, 2012–22

4 Germany Chocolate Brand Analytics, 2014–17

4.1 Chocolate Brand Analytics by Value, 2014–17

4.2 Chocolate Brand Analytics by Volume, 2014–17

5 Germany Chocolate Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2014–17

5.1 Chocolate Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2014–17

6 Appendix

6.1 Definitions

6.1.1 Category Definitions

6.1.2 Distribution Channel Definitions

6.1.3 Volume Units and Aggregations

6.1.4 CAGR Definition and Calculation

6.1.5 Graphical representation of Brands

6.1.6 Exchange Rates

6.1.7 Methodology Summary

6.2 About GlobalData

6.3 Disclaimer

