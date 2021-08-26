Construction Laser Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Laser scanning is a method of reality capture or high-accuracy mapping that employs laser beams to quickly capture the complete detail of the whole building in a construction project similar to a camera taking a 360-degree photo but then with an accurate position for every pixel. The use of laser technology in the construction industry is becoming very popular, especially among those contractors working on larger-scale commercial projects. The trend towards laser use is encouraged by the fact that it expedites traditional manual processes, such as plumbing, leveling, squaring, and aligning

Demand Scenario

The global construction laser market was USD 1.82 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 2.48 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

Asia-Pacific region led the market in 2017 capturing one-third of the market and will continue to dominate. Moreover, the region would register the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to rise in construction activities and presence of key market players in the region

Drivers vs Constraints

Rise in urbanization and considerable growth in the construction industry across the globe are driving the market. In addition, the trend towards smart cities and increasing residential and commercial constructions fulfill the demand of the growing population boosting the global construction laser market. Also, the popularity of laser construction is growing owing to its ability to take complex measurements, provide efficiency, and offer precision which is also driving the market growth. However, safety concerns regarding lasers and high initial & maintenance costs may hinder growth in the industry.

Industry Trends and Updates

In January 2018, Topcon Positioning Group announced the release of a rotating laser for single slope application — the RL-SV1S. This instrument is designed to offer an economical self-leveling solution for single slope application

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Construction Laser Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Product Type

6. Global Construction Laser Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Range

7. Global Construction Laser Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

8. Competitive Intelligence

9. Company Profiles

10. Investment Opportunities

