Cryptocurrencies-Thematic Research Analysis Of Key Players Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, EOS,Litecoin, Stellar Lumens, Cardano, Tether
In fairness, all currencies are a confidence trick. The US dollar, British pound, and the Euro all depend on nothing more than market confidence for their value. The extent to which a currency works effectively is a function of a range of factors and this report sets out to determine whether cryptocurrencies represent a serious alternative to the established fiat currencies and tests some the claims made on behalf of cryptocurrencies by their proponents.
Scope
– This report analyses the future role of cryptocurrencies.
– Blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT) offer far greater potential and will deliver far greater impact, despite the fact that blockchain is also currently absurdly over-hyped.
– In several respects the cryptocurrency topic reinforces the need to take a thematic approach to the evaluation of technologies and companies.
Reasons to buy
– The report highlights some of the big players in cryptocurrencies and where do they sit in the value chain.
– It identifies the main trends in the world of cryptocurrencies over the next 12 to 24 months.
– The report discusses the value chain for cryptocurrencies and divides it into two segments – currencies and utility tokens.
– It provides an industry analysis, explaining that there are no reliable means to forecast the growth of the cryptocurrency market as there is no rational basis for the valuations of the leading cryptocurrencies.
– It offers a technology briefing to explain what a cryptocurrency is and how it works.
Major Companies Mentioned:
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Ripple
Bitcoin Cash
EOS
Litecoin
Stellar Lumens
Cardano
Tether
Iota
Tron
Monero
Neo
Dash
Binance
Ethereum Classic
Vechain
NEM
Ontology
Qtum
OmiseGo
Zcash
Icon
Lisk
Zilliqa
Bytecoin
Bitcoin Gold
Major Points From Table Of Content:
PLAYERS 3
TRENDS 4
Technology trends 4
Macroeconomic trends 5
Regulatory trends 6
VALUE CHAIN 7
Cryptocurrencies 7
Utility tokens 8
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 9
Market size and growth forecasts 9
Competitive analysis 13
Timeline 18
COMPANIES SECTION 19
TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING 23
Some common crypto myths debunked 28
GLOSSARY 32
APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 33
