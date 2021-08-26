Reportocean.com “Disposable Syringes Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Disposable Syringes Market, [By Type (Safety Syringes, Conventional Syringes); By Application (Immunization Injections, Therapeutic Injections); By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The Disposable Syringes market is anticipated to reach over USD 11.19 billion by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the therapeutic injections dominated the global Disposable Syringes market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017. Disposable Syringes are the syringes manufactured from plastic, which are used in replacing the useable syringes in the coming years. These syringes are considered to be the cost effective, and also help in reducing the cost of treatment and chances of infection to the individual.

The Disposable Syringes market is primarily driven by the increasing number increasing government initiatives and regulation that has promoted the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing activities by various NGO’s that create awareness for the use of disposable syringes, and need to control the spread of the life taking diseases such as HIV to also boost the Disposable Syringes market growth in the coming years. Additionally, the continuous product development by the manufacturing, and their efforts to tap the potential eastern market to support the Disposable Syringes market growth during the forecast period.

North America generated the highest revenue in the Disposable Syringes market in 2017, and is expected to be the leading region globally during the forecast period. The North Americas Disposable Syringe Market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of infections that need to be treated with the help of therapeutic injection. Additionally, presence of key players in this region that are focusing on product development, and increasing number of clinical trials that has promoted the growth of this market in the region. Moreover, Europe being the second largest contributor in the disposable syringe market owning to the stringent government which promoted the used of safety engineered products.

The key players operating in the Disposable Syringes market include Fresenius Kabi AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Inc., UltiMed, Inc. Flextronics International Vita Needle Company, Terumo Corporation, Novo Nordisk, Henke-Sass, Wolf, Covidien, Braun Medical, Inc., Retractable Technologies, Inc., among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

