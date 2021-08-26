Easter in the UK Market 2018 Analysis Of Key Players Aldi, Morrisons, Poundland, Fenwick, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer

The “Easter in the UK, 2018″, report forms part of GlobalData’s Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of British consumers for Easter. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.

As budgets remain under pressure and disposable incomes continue to be constricted, over a quarter of consumers (28.3%) said they felt worse off this Easter compared to last year.

– Supermarkets have become proficient at delivering occasion-specific campaigns, focusing on a low prices and compelling ranges and as a result they dominated retailer usage this Easter.

– Penetration across food & drink increased 14.6ppts on 2017 to 60.4%, with 44.6% of consumers opting to cook a special meal or roast to celebrate Easter Sunday.

– A lower proportion of consumers purchased Easter gifts this year, indicative of the waning enthusiasm towards Easter, with only 20.7% of consumers viewing it as an important occasion.

THE KEY FINDINGS

The Key Findings

Low prices and convenient locations are driving retailer selection

Food & drink penetration increases as shoppers chose to spend Easter at home

Fewer Easter shoppers bought gifts in 2018

Trend insight – stores

Trend insight – online

CONSUMER ATTITUDES

Key findings

Buying dynamics

Financial wellbeing

Financial spending

Easter spending

Easter activities

