Easter in the UK Market 2018 Analysis Of Key Players Aldi, Morrisons, Poundland, Fenwick, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer
The “Easter in the UK, 2018″, report forms part of GlobalData’s Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of British consumers for Easter. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.
As budgets remain under pressure and disposable incomes continue to be constricted, over a quarter of consumers (28.3%) said they felt worse off this Easter compared to last year.
Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2282600
Scope
– Supermarkets have become proficient at delivering occasion-specific campaigns, focusing on a low prices and compelling ranges and as a result they dominated retailer usage this Easter.
– Penetration across food & drink increased 14.6ppts on 2017 to 60.4%, with 44.6% of consumers opting to cook a special meal or roast to celebrate Easter Sunday.
– A lower proportion of consumers purchased Easter gifts this year, indicative of the waning enthusiasm towards Easter, with only 20.7% of consumers viewing it as an important occasion.
Reasons to buy
– Use our in-depth consumer insight to learn which areas are most important to ensure that product offerings in the lead up to Easter cater to the needs and wants of customers.
– Understand what drives consumers to use a retailer for their purchases, such as quality, value for money and range in order to maximise sales potential.
– Use our in-depth analysis of the leading retailers over the Easter occasion in order to understand how to appeal shoppers and maximise market share.
Access complete report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/easter-in-the-uk-2018
Major Key Companies Mentioned:
Aldi
Morrisons
Poundland
Fenwick
John Lewis
Marks & Spencer
Hotel Chocolat
Thorntons
Superdrug
Waitrose
Next
Debenhams
Pizza Express
McDonalds
Tesco
ASDA
Sainsbury’s
Lidl
Card Factory
Amazon
Co-op
WH Smith
Iceland
Ocado
Nisa
B&M
ASOS
Boots
Primark
B&Q
The Body Shop
The Fragrance Shop
The Perfume shop
Avon
Argos
Wilko
Home Bargains
IKEA
Homebase/Bunnings
Wickes
Screwfix
Dobbies
TK Maxx
New Look
Nike
Zara
Adidas
Sports Direct
Dixons Carphone
Table of Contents
THE KEY FINDINGS
The Key Findings
Low prices and convenient locations are driving retailer selection
Food & drink penetration increases as shoppers chose to spend Easter at home
Fewer Easter shoppers bought gifts in 2018
Trend insight – stores
Trend insight – online
CONSUMER ATTITUDES
Key findings
Buying dynamics
Financial wellbeing
Financial spending
Easter spending
Easter activities
Enquire before Buying at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2282600
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.