Engineering Plastic Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2019 to 2023
This report analyzes the global Engineering Plastic Market by product (polyamide, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, thermoplastics polyesters, polycarbonate and others), application (construction, electrical & electronics, automotive, consumer goods, and others) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global engineering plastic market include:
• BASF SE (Germany)
• Covestro (Germany)
• Solvay S. A. (Belgium)
• Celanese Corporation (U.S.)
• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)
• LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)
• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia)
• Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
• Lanxess AG (Germany)
• Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation (Japan)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the world
On the basis of product, the global engineering plastic market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Polyamide
• Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene
• Thermoplastics Polyesters
• Polycarbonate
• Others
On the basis of application, the global engineering plastic market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Construction
• Electrical & Electronics
• Automotive
• Consumer Goods
• Others
On the basis of region, the global engineering plastic market has been categorized into the following segments:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the world
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Scope Of The Study
2.1.1 Definition
2.1.2 Research Objective
2.1.3 Assumptions
2.1.4 Limitations
2.2 Research Process
2.2.1 Primary Research
2.2.2 Secondary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Forecast Model
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Market Drivers
3.2 Market Inhibitors
3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4 Global Engineering Plastic Market, By Products
4.1 Polyamide
4.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene
4.2 Thermoplastics Polyesters
4.2 Polycarbonate
4.2 Others
5 Global Engineering Plastic Market, By Application
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Construction
5.3 Electrical & Electronics
5.4 Automotive
5.5 Consumer Goods
5.5 Others
6 Regional Market Analysis
6.1 Introduction
6.2 North America
6.2.1 U.S.
6.2.2 Canada
6.3 Europe
6.3.1 U.K
6.3.2 France
6.3.3 Germany
6.3.4 Spain
6.3.5 Rest Of Europe
6.4 Asia-Pacific
6.4.1 China
6.4.2 Japan
6.4.3 India
6.4.4 Rest Of Asia-Pacific
6.5 Rest Of The World
7 Competitive Analysis
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Competitive Scenario
7.2.1 Market Share Analysis
7.2.2 Market Development Analysis
7.2.3 Product/Service Benchmarking
7.3 BASF SE (Germany)
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Product/Service Offering
7.3.3 Strategy
7.4 Covestro (Germany)
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Product/Service Offering
7.4.3 Strategy
7.5 Solvay S. A. (Belgium)
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Product/Service Offering
7.5.3 Strategy
7.6 Celanese Corporation (U.S.)
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Product/Service Offering
7.6.3 Strategy
7.7 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company (U.S.)
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Product/Service Offering
7.7.3 Strategy
7.8 LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)
7.8.1 Overview
7.8.2 Product/Service Offering
7.8.3 Strategy
7.9 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia)
7.9.1 Overview
7.9.2 Product/Service Offering
7.9.3 Strategy
7.10 Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
7.10.1 Overview
7.10.2 Product/Service Offering
7.10.3 Strategy
7.11 Lanxess AG (Germany)
7.11.1 Overview
7.11.2 Product/Service Offering
7.11.3 Strategy
7.12 Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation (Japan)
7.12.1 Overview
7.12.2 Product/Service Offering
Continued…..
