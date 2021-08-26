Enterprise IoT Market 2019 Global Shares, Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Demand & Segment Forecast to 2023

This report analyzes the global Enterprise Iot Market by component (solution, service), by platform (device management, application management, network management) and by enterprise type (SMEs, large enterprises); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global enterprise IoT market is expected to grow USD 58 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global enterprise IoT market include:

• Intel Corporation (U.S.)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Google Inc. (U.S.)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

• Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.)

• Bosch Software Innovations GmbH (Germany)

• Verizon Communications (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of component, the global enterprise IoT market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Solution

• Service

On the basis of platform, the global enterprise IoT market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Device Management

• Application Management

• Network Management

On the basis of enterprise type, the global enterprise IoT market has been categorized into the following segments:

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH TYPE

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6 ENTERPRISE IOT MARKET, BY SEGMENTS

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKET STATISTICS

6.2.1 BY COMPONENT

6.2.1.1 SOLUTION

6.2.1.1.1 DATA MANAGEMENT

6.2.1.1.2 NETWORK BANDWIDTH MANAGEMENT

6.2.1.1.3 REMOTE MONITORING

6.2.1.1.4 SECURITY

6.2.1.2 SERVICE

6.2.1.2.1 PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

6.2.1.2.1.1 SUPPORT & MAINTENANCE

6.2.1.2.1.2 CONSULTING

6.2.1.2.1.3 DEPLOYMENT & INTEGRATION

6.2.1.2.2 MANAGED SERVICES

6.2.2 BY PLATFORM

6.2.2.1 DEVICE MANAGEMENT

6.2.2.2 ENTERPRISE TYPE MANAGEMENT

6.2.2.3 NETWORK MANAGEMENT

6.2.3 BY ENTERPRISE TYPE

6.2.3.1 SMES

6.2.3.2 LARGE ENTERPRISES

6.2.4 BY REGION

6.2.4.1 NORTH AMERICA

6.2.4.2 EUROPE

6.2.4.3 ASIA-PACIFIC

6.2.4.4 REST OF THE WORLD

7 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

7.1 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2 COMPANY PROFILES

7.2.1 INTEL CORPORATION (U.S.)

7.2.2 CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. (U.S.)

7.2.3 MICROSOFT CORPORATION (U.S.)

7.2.4 ORACLE CORPORATION (U.S.)

7.2.5 IBM CORPORATION (U.S.)

7.2.6 GOOGLE INC. (U.S.)

7.2.7 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE (U.S.)

7.2.8 AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC. (U.S.)

7.2.9 BOSCH SOFTWARE INNOVATIONS GMBH (GERMANY)

7.2.10 VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS (U.S.)

Continued…..



