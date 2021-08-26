European Discount Retail Market 2019-2023 Size, Trends and Forecasts Research Report

New research report on “European Discount Retail Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)” published at OrbisResearch.com. The report provides the analysis about Market Players Financial Comparison, Growth Driver, Challenges, Segment and Regional (Poland, Luxembourg, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, France and the UK) Analysis with 2023 Forecasts

The report entitled “European Discount Retail Market : Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)”, provides analysis of Europe discount retail market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by grocery and non-grocery discount penetration rate. Regional market analysis is also provided in the report.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall Europe discount retail market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Associated British Foods (Primark), B&M European Value Retail, Dunelm and H&M Hennes & Mauritz are some of the key players operating in the Europe discount retail market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Company Coverage

Associated British Foods (Primark)

B&M European Value Retail

Dunelm

H&M Hennes & Mauritz

Country Coverage

Poland

Austria

Belgium

Netherlands

Germany

France

The UK

Luxembourg

Executive Summary

Retail industry is very vast with different types of outlet models. Here people purchases various commodities for personal consumption. Retail sales can be executed via different modes such as online mode or brick and mortar stores. There are broadly four types of retail businesses: hardline (e.g.. Car, furniture’s, etc.), Soft goods or consumables (clothing, shoes, and toiletries), Food (like meat, cheese, produce, etc.) and Art (e.g. books and musical instruments).

There are several types of retail stores available in the industry such as departmental store, Big Box Store, Discount Store, Warehouse Stores, Mom-and-Pop Stores, E-tailers, Malls, etc. One of the important type of retail store is discount retail stores. Discount retail or discount store are those retail/departmental stores which offers a variety of merchandise and services and organized in separate departments, at prices significantly lower than prices at conventional retailers.

Discount retail stores are of two types: food oriented and general merchandise. Food oriented type is further sub-categorized into box (limited line) stores and warehouse stores. whereas general merchandise includes full-line discount stores, off-price chains, factory outlets, membership clubs, closeout retailers, discount variety store and internet discount sites. Usually all the discount retail stores displays similar features such as Less fashion-sensitive merchandise, shopping carts and centralized checkout service are provided, etc.

Europe discount retail market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2019-2023). Europe discount retail market is supported by various growth drivers, such as improving asda income tracker, developing European disposable income, European food inflation, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, challenging industry for small players, challenges moving from a store-based to a multichannel model , etc. Few new market trends are also provided such as, stronger european consumer outlook, growing high income customer base etc.

