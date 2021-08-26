Food Processor Market Outlook 2019, Price Trends, Size Estimation, Gross Margin, Sales, Industry Latest News, Research Report Analysis and Global Share by Forecast 2023

Market Definition:

Food processor is the electric appliance which is used for slicing, shredding, mincing, chopping, pureeing and processing at high speed. Some food processors are similar to blenders and blenders with interchangeable blades and disks rather than a fixed blade are becoming popular among consumers.

Market Overview and Key Restraints:

Generally very small amount of liquid is required in the operation of the food processor, unlike a blender, which requires a certain amount of liquid for the particles to move around the blade. Among various types of food processor coffee grinders, bread machine and electric pressure cooking are in high demand due to its increasing application in restaurants, bakery and home.

The key players profiled in the food processor market are as GEA Group (Germany), Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd (Taiwan), KRONES AG (Germany), Thurne (U.K.), Shanghai Shininess Industrial Co. Ltd., (China), Buhler AG (Switzerland) and Unified Brands (U.S.)

Intended Audience:

Processed food manufacturers

Kitchen appliances industry

Food and beverages industry

Hotel and restaurants

E-commerce

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings:

Food processor application in meat/poultry processor is growing at higher rate in North America

Top five exporters of food processor are Singapore, China, Australia, U.S. and Germany

Segments:

Food processor has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises full sized food processor, slicer/choppers, grinder, blender, hand operated, mini food processor and others

Food processor has been segmented on the basis of technology which batch bowl, continuous feed, bowl and continuous feed, buffalo choppers and others

Food processor has been segmented on the basis of application which comprises dairy processing, meat/poultry processing, beverage processing, bakery, fruit and vegetable processing and others

Regional Analysis:

The global food processor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these Asia pacific region has the major market share followed by North America. Increase in technology and application of food processor by RTE (Ready to Eat) product manufacturers is driving the growth of various types of food processor in Asia Pacific region. Increased used of food processor in U.S. and Canada is fueling the food processor market in North America region. Australia, Singapore, U.S., Germany and U.K. are the major importers of food processor in the world.

The food processor market is segmented under the following regions mentioned below:

