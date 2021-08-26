Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Market Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete (GRC) is a type of fiber-reinforced concrete. Glass fiber concretes are mainly used in exterior building façade panels and as architectural precast concrete. Somewhat similar materials are fiber cement siding and cement boards. Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete consists of high-strength, alkali-resistant glass fiber embedded in a concrete matrix.

The commercial construction application is projected to lead the GRC market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. The growth of the commercial construction application can be attributed to the increasing use of GRC in buildings, such as offices, institutes, hospitals, gymnasiums, cinema theatres, museums, and auditoriums.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ultratech Cement

Formglas Products

Willis Construction

Clark Pacific

Loveld

Fibrex

Betofiber

Stromberg Architectural

Bb Fiberbeton

Nanjing Beilida New Material System Engineering

Generale Prefabbricati

Bcm Grc Limited

Arabian Tile Company

Quattro Design Solutions

Glass Reinforced Concrete

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Spray Process

Premix Process

Hybrid Process

Segment by Application

Commercial Construction

Residential Construction

Civil & Other Infrastructure Construction

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete

1.2 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Spray Process

1.2.3 Premix Process

1.2.4 Hybrid Process

1.3 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Segment by Application

1.3.1 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial Construction

1.3.3 Residential Construction

1.3.4 Civil & Other Infrastructure Construction

1.4 Global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Market Size

1.5.1 Global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Business

7.1 Ultratech Cement

7.1.1 Ultratech Cement Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Ultratech Cement Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Formglas Products

7.2.1 Formglas Products Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Formglas Products Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Willis Construction

7.3.1 Willis Construction Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Willis Construction Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Clark Pacific

7.4.1 Clark Pacific Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Clark Pacific Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Loveld

7.5.1 Loveld Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Loveld Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Fibrex

7.6.1 Fibrex Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Fibrex Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Betofiber

7.7.1 Betofiber Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Betofiber Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Stromberg Architectural

7.8.1 Stromberg Architectural Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Stromberg Architectural Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Bb Fiberbeton

7.9.1 Bb Fiberbeton Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Bb Fiberbeton Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Nanjing Beilida New Material System Engineering

7.10.1 Nanjing Beilida New Material System Engineering Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Nanjing Beilida New Material System Engineering Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Generale Prefabbricati

7.12 Bcm Grc Limited

7.13 Arabian Tile Company

7.14 Quattro Design Solutions

7.15 Glass Reinforced Concrete

Continued…

