Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Software Market Growing Demand Report 2019 to 2024

An advanced distribution management system (ADMS) is the software platform that supports the full suite of distribution management and optimization. An ADMS includes functions that automate outage restoration and optimize the performance of the distribution grid. ADMS functions being developed for electric utilities include fault location, isolation and restoration; volt/volt-ampere reactive optimization; conservation through voltage reduction; peak demand management; and support for microgrids and electric vehicles.

This report studies the global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Software market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Software players in each region

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

GE

Oracle

Advanced Control Systems (Indra)

OSI (Open Systems International)

Survalent Technology

Axxiom

ETAP (Operation Technology)

AutoGrid Systems

Split by Product Types:

Electrical Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Distribution Management System (DMS)

Others

Split by applications:

Electric Utilities

Water Utilities

Gas Utilities

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

